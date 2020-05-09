Later… With Jools Holland is set to return to screens next week with Christine & The Queens, Laura Marling and more appearing from their respective homes.

Host Holland offered a sneak peek into how the staple BBC Music show had been adapted amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis last week. He said the upcoming series would see “me and (socially) distant guest, discussing their life in music and revealing some of their favourite moments from our vast archives.”

The BBC has now confirmed that Later… will be making a comeback for a six-week run, beginning next Friday (May 15) at 10 pm.

Presenting from his “unique South London recording studio”, Holland will be joined on the first episode by Christine & The Queens and Laura Marling. The following week (May 22), Lianne La Havas will perform from her home while Dizzee Rascal will join Holland in conversation.

Marling is expected to perform a track from her recently-released seventh record, ‘Song For Our Daughter‘. La Havas, meanwhile, shared her new single ‘Paper Thin’ earlier this week along with the details of her upcoming self-titled album.

Christine & The Queens’ appearance will follow a number of self-isolation performances from the French pop star. Earlier this week, she sang ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ from her window in Paris for a US chat show.

Last month, Chris spoke to NME about how her plans to promote the EP had been affected by the ongoing health crisis. “I was going to do some American TV, stick around in LA and do some sessions with musicians,” she said.