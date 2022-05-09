‘Later… With Jools Holland’ to return this weekend with artists all in same room again

Later… With Jools Holland is set to return to BBC Two this Saturday (May 14), with all the musical guests in the same room for the first time since lockdown.

Jools Holland made the announcement via his Instagram, writing that the full line-up was yet to be announced.

However, the BBC have now revealed that Wet Leg, Obongjayar and Joe Bonamassa will be appearing on the first episode, filmed at the restored Alexandra Palace Theatre. London singer-songwriter Cat Burns will also make her TV debut.

The BBC have also confirmed Liam Gallagher, Oumou Sangaré, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul and Irish musician Sinead O’Brien for episode 2, airing Saturday May 21.

“I’m very excited that my tv show returns on BBC Two on Saturday nights from the 14th of May,” he wrote in the caption.

“The first time all the musical guests are in the same room as one another since lockdown. Wooooohoooo. I will reveal more about lineup and new location soon. Until then, to give you a smell of it, here’s the full opening titles filmed in my layout.”

Fans have been speculating that Liam Gallagher may be among the guests scheduled for the show, after the singer tweeted: “Thankyou to jools Holland for the bottle of wine last night it’s a belter LG x” on May 6.

Joe Bonamassa also tweeted a photo on May 4 with the caption: “Jools Holland rehearsal.”

In 2020, Later… With Jools Holland returned to screens with Christine & The Queens, Laura Marling and more appearing from their respective homes.

Last year’s series of Later… then featured guests performing from venues and recording studios, with appearances from Kylie Minogue, Ed Sheeran, Sting, Sam Fender, Damon Albarn and more.

Last year, Years & Years‘ Olly Alexander appeared on the show and ran through a rendition of the classic Stevie Wonder track ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’.