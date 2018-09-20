Here are the latest bookies’ odds on who’s going to win the Mercury Music Prize 2018

Who'll take home the most coveted prize in UK music?

Tonight sees the winner of the Mercury Music Prize 2018 revealed – with Nadine Shah currently leading as the bookies’ favourite.

Shah’s acclaimed 2017 album ‘Holiday Destination’ is currently out in front with odds of 9/4 from William Hill, with Jorja Smith, Sons Of Kemet, King Krule, Wolf Alice and Arctic Monkeys among the likes following behind.

Check out the full odds below…

9/4 – Nadine Shah

5/1 – Jorja Smith

5/1 – Sons Of Kemet

6/1 – King Krule

8/1 – Wolf Alice

9/1 – Arctic Monkeys

12/1 – Florence & The Machine

16/1 – Everything Everything

16/1 – Everything Is Recorded

16/1 – Lily Allen

16/1 – Novelist

20/1 – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Tackling issues of racism, immigration and integration in the wake of the Brexit referendum, Shah’s ‘Holiday Destination’ has been hailed as album to tackle the zeitgeist.

“Not in an arrogant or vanity way, but I’m glad that my album is present because I wanted to see some political artists,” Shah told NME. “I think that part of my job is to document the times that we live in. I wanted to speak about the rise in nationalism and a decline in empathy. Also, as a Muslim female in this industry – there’s not very many of us. I wanted to speak about Islamophobia for one; it scares me and it scares my family.”

She continued: “Through being part of this, hopefully more young, South Asian women will see me and know that they can also be musicians too.”

The Mercury Music Prize 2018 ceremony will be held at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith tonight (Thursday September 20).

Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac will host the ceremony, which will feature performances from many of the 12 nominees. Confirmed to play are Everything Everything, Florence + The Machine, Jorja Smith, King Krule, Nadine Shah, Novelist, Wolf Alice, jazz group Sons Of Kemet, and Everything Is Recorded – the project by XL Recordings boss Richard Russell. They will perform one track from their shortlisted album.

Noel Gallagher and Arctic Monkeys will not be performing.

Check back at NME for the latest news and interviews from the Mercury Prize 2018.