Latin pop star Gabriel Diniz dies in plane crash at 28

Reports say the singer was travelling from Sergipe in Brazil at the time of the crash.

Latin pop star Gabriel Diniz has died in a plane crash at the age of 28.

According to local reports, the singer was travelling from Sergipe in Brazil on Monday (May 27) to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday before the plane crashed. Two other passengers onboard were also killed.

“It is with a lot of pain that we confirm the death of Gabriel Diniz and the plane’s crew,” wrote Diniz’s management team in a statement.

The plane crash is currently being investigated, though it is thought that the incident occurred halfway through Diniz’s journey.

Diniz released three studio albums across his career, with his 2018 single ‘Jenifer’ holding over 235 million hits on YouTube. The track, which became a huge hit in Brazil, is said to have been inspired by a relationship that began online.

Fans have been writing tributes to the singer online, commenting on his most-recent social media posts.