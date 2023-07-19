Latitude 2023: See the full stage times and line-up

With Latitude festival set to open its doors this weekend, check out the full line-up and stage times for the 2023 festival below and get planning.
Taking place in Suffolk’s idyllic Henham Park, this year’s edition of the festival will begin on July 20 and throughout July 23. Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra have been confirmed as the headliners. A special performance from Siouxsie Sioux is also set to occur.
Other artists set to play the festival include James, who will perform with an orchestra and choir, alongside Dry Cleaning, Men I Trust, Wunderhorse, The Murder Capital, Do Nothing, Bob Vylan and more.
The festival’s comedy line-up includes with Sara Pascoe, Romesh Ranganathan, Ed Gamble and more all playing.
Tickets for the festival’s weekend are currently sold out but there are “arena only” tickets of Friday, July 21 available for purchase. Visit here to buy any last minute tickets and to find out more.
Check out the line-up and stage times for Latitude 2023 below. All timings are subject to change.
Obelisk Arena
FRIDAY
Pulp: 9:30pm – 11pm
Metronomy: 7:45pm – 8:45pm
Confidence Man: 6:05pm – 7:05pm
Georgia: 4:25pm – 5:25pm
N’famady Kouyate: 2:45pm – 3:45pm
Tinariwen: 1:05pm – 2:05pm
SATURDAY
Paolo Nutini: 9:30pm – 11pm
The Kooks: 7:45pm – 8:45pm
Paul Heaton with Special Guest Singer: 6:05pm – 7:05pm
The Big Moon: 4:25pm – 5:25pm
Lightning Seeds: 2:45pm – 3:45pm
Teddy Swims: 1:20pm – 2:05pm
The Mysterines: 12pm – 12:40pm
SUNDAY
George Ezra: 9:30pm – 11pm
The Proclaimers: 6:05pm – 7:05pm
Sophie Ellis-Bextor: 4:30pm – 5:30pm
The Bootleg Beatles: 3pm – 4pm
Picture This: 1:30pm – 2:30pm
James: 12pm – 1pm
BBC Sounds Stage
FRIDAY
Yard Act: 8:30pm – 9:30pm
Men I Trust: 7pm – 8pm
Dry Cleaning: 5:30pm – 6:30pm
The Beths: 4pm – 5pm
The Murder Capital: 2:45pm – 3:30pm
Do Nothing: 1:30pm – 2:15pm
Ber: 12:25pm – 1pm
SATURDAY
Young Fathers: 10pm – 11pm
Far From Saints: 8:20pm – 9:20pm
Don Letts: 6:40pm – 7:40pm
Rachel Chinouriri: 5:10pm – 6pm
Flowerovlove: 3:40pm – 4:30pm
Oscar Lang: 2:10pm – 3pm
Kai Bosch: 12:45pm – 1:30pm
SUNDAY
Siouxsie: 10pm – 11pm
Black Midi: 8:20pm – 9:20pm
Mimi Webb: 7:45pm – 8:45pm
Kiefer Sutherland: 6:40pm – 7:40pm
Creep Show: 5pm – 6pm
Gwenno: 3:20pm – 4:20pm
Caity Baser: 1:55pm – 2:40pm
LYR: 12:15pm – 1:15pm
Sunirise Arena
FRIDAY
Peace: 12am – 12:45am
Plastic Factory DJs: 11pm – 11:45pm
Fizz: 10pm – 11pm
Dolores Forever: 8:45pm – 9:30pm
Okay Kaya: 7:30pm – 8:15pm
Gretel Hanlyn: 6:15pm – 7pm
Connie Constance: 5pm – 5:45pm
The Last Dinner Party: 3:45pm – 4:30pm
Lime Garden: 2:30pm – 3:15pm
Cloth: 1:15pm – 2pm
Wasia Project: 12pm – 12:45pm
SATURDAY
Queer House Party Takeover: 11pm – 3am
86TVs: 7:30pm – 8:15pm
The Mary Wallopers: 6:15pm – 7pm
Girlpuppy: 5pm – 5:45pm
Mae Stephens: 3:45pm – 4:30pm
Mss Grit: 2:30pm – 3:15pm
Katie Gregson-Macleod: 1:15pm – 2pm
MEYY: 12:15pm – 12:45pm
Azamiah: 11am – 11:45am
SUNDAY
Millie Cotton: 1am – 3am
Sim0ne: 11am – 1am
Bob Vylan: 10pm – 11pm
Red Rum Club: 8:45pm – 9:30pm
Artemas: 7:30pm – 8:15pm
bar italia: 6:15pm – 7pm
Jeishi: 5pm – 5:45pm
Kingfishr: 3:45pm – 4:30pm
Sons Of The East: 2:30pm – 3:15pm
Sophie May: 1:15pm – 2:30pm
Humble the Great: 12pm – 12:45pm
The Alcove
FRIDAY
High Vis 9:15pm – 10pm
English Teacher 8pm – 8:45pm
Panic Shack 6:50pm – 7:30pm
Bleach Lab 5:40pm – 6:20pm
Roxanne de Bastion 4:30pm – 5:10pm
Max Fulcrum & the Win 2:10pm – 2:50pm
The Joy Hotel 1pm – 1:40pm
Ikarus 12pm – 12:30pm
Cloth 1:15pm – 2pm
Wasia Project 12pm – 12:45pm
SATURDAY
Flamingods 9:15pm – 10pm
Etta Marcus 8pm – 8:45pm
Claud 6:30pm – 7:30pm
Corella 5:40pm – 6:20pm
Beaux 4:30pm – 5:10pm
April 3:20pm – 4pm
Bonnie Kemplay 2:10pm – 2:50pm
Nell Mescal 1pm – 1:40pm
Native James 12pm – 12:30pm
SUNDAY
Modernlove 9:15pm – 10pm
Jo Hill 8pm – 9:20pm
Michael Aldag 6:50pm – 7:30pm
Divorce 4:15pm – 4:55pm
Lewis McLaughlin 3:10pm – 3:45pm
Ella Clayton 2:05pm – 3:15pm
Iris & Steel 1pm – 1:35pm
Darcey Lola 12pm – 12:30pm
Trailer Park Stage
THURSDAY
The Scribes 12:30am – 1:30am
New York Brass Band 11pm – 12am
FRIDAY
Le Boom 1:30am – 2:30am
Mandy, Indiana 10:30pm – 11:30pm
Waiting for Smith 9pm – 10pm
New York Brass Band 3pm – 4pm
Beatles Dub Club 1:30pm – 2:30pm
SATURDAY
YARD 2am – 3am
Warmduscher 10pm – 11pm
Wunderhorse 8:45pm – 9:30pm
John E Vistic 3pm – 4pm
Scustin 1:30pm – 2:30pm
SUNDAY
The 45s 12am – 1am
John E Vistic 10:30pm – 11:30pm
Scustin 9pm – 10pm
Lavish Lounge Arena
THURSDAY
Martin Green 12:35am – 1:35am
FRIDAY
Lau.ra 1am – 2am
SATURDAY
My Bad Sister 1am – 2am
The Outpost
THURSDAY
The Cocoa Butter Club 10pm – 2am
FRIDAY
The Cocoa Butter Club 11am – 12pm
SATURDAY
Seayonce: Res-Erection – The Second Cumming 8:15pm – 9:15pm
SUNDAY
Slav 4 U: Immigrant Tea Party! 12am – 2am
2022’s festival was headlined by Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol. Reviewing the event, NME wrote: “Latitude is still the most well-mannered festival around, but there’s a bubbling rebellion to the 2022 event.
“Whether it’s a one-off reaction to the extreme times we’re living in or the shape of things to come remains to be seen, but with the likes of Nova Twins packing out The Alcove with their hard-hitting rock as Snow Patrol sing ‘Chasing Cars’ on the main stage, it seems that even Latitude is hungry for change.”