NewsMusic News

Latitude 2023: See the full stage times and line-up

This year's festival will be held at Henham Park from July 20-23

By Anagricel Duran
Snow Patrol perform during day four of Latitude Festival 2022 at Henham Park on July 24, 2022. Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty
Snow Patrol perform during day four of Latitude Festival 2022 at Henham Park on July 24, 2022. Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

With Latitude festival set to open its doors this weekend, check out the full line-up and stage times for the 2023 festival below and get planning.

Taking place in Suffolk’s idyllic Henham Park, this year’s edition of the festival will begin on July 20 and throughout July 23.  PulpPaolo Nutini and George Ezra have been confirmed as the headliners. A special performance from Siouxsie Sioux is also set to occur.

Other artists set to play the festival include James, who will perform with an orchestra and choir, alongside Dry CleaningMen I TrustWunderhorseThe Murder CapitalDo NothingBob Vylan and more.

Advertisement

The festival’s comedy line-up includes with Sara Pascoe, Romesh Ranganathan, Ed Gamble and more all playing.

Tickets for the festival’s weekend are currently sold out but there are “arena only” tickets of Friday, July 21 available for purchase. Visit here to buy any last minute tickets and to find out more.

Check out the line-up and stage times for Latitude 2023 below. All timings are subject to change.

Obelisk Arena

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp performs at Castlefield Bowl on July 04, 2023 in Manchester, England. Credit: Shirlaine Forrest/GETTY
Jarvis Cocker of Pulp performs at Castlefield Bowl on July 04, 2023 in Manchester, England. Credit: Shirlaine Forrest/GETTY

FRIDAY

Pulp: 9:30pm – 11pm
Metronomy: 7:45pm – 8:45pm
Confidence Man: 6:05pm – 7:05pm
Georgia: 4:25pm – 5:25pm
N’famady Kouyate: 2:45pm – 3:45pm
Tinariwen: 1:05pm – 2:05pm

Advertisement

SATURDAY

Paolo Nutini: 9:30pm – 11pm
The Kooks: 7:45pm – 8:45pm
Paul Heaton with Special Guest Singer: 6:05pm – 7:05pm
The Big Moon: 4:25pm – 5:25pm
Lightning Seeds: 2:45pm – 3:45pm
Teddy Swims: 1:20pm – 2:05pm
The Mysterines: 12pm – 12:40pm

SUNDAY

George Ezra: 9:30pm – 11pm
The Proclaimers: 6:05pm – 7:05pm
Sophie Ellis-Bextor: 4:30pm – 5:30pm
The Bootleg Beatles: 3pm – 4pm
Picture This: 1:30pm – 2:30pm
James: 12pm – 1pm

BBC Sounds Stage

Irish band, The Murder Capital perform at Truck Music Festival - Day Two at Hall Farm, Steventon near Oxford. Credit: Keith Mayhew/ GETTY
Irish band, The Murder Capital perform at Truck Music Festival – Day Two at Hall Farm, Steventon near Oxford. Credit: Keith Mayhew/ GETTY

FRIDAY

Yard Act: 8:30pm – 9:30pm
Men I Trust: 7pm – 8pm
Dry Cleaning: 5:30pm – 6:30pm
The Beths: 4pm – 5pm
The Murder Capital: 2:45pm – 3:30pm
Do Nothing: 1:30pm – 2:15pm
Ber: 12:25pm – 1pm

SATURDAY

Young Fathers: 10pm – 11pm
Far From Saints: 8:20pm – 9:20pm
Don Letts: 6:40pm – 7:40pm
Rachel Chinouriri: 5:10pm – 6pm
Flowerovlove: 3:40pm – 4:30pm
Oscar Lang: 2:10pm – 3pm
Kai Bosch: 12:45pm – 1:30pm

SUNDAY

Siouxsie: 10pm – 11pm
Black Midi: 8:20pm – 9:20pm
Mimi Webb: 7:45pm – 8:45pm
Kiefer Sutherland: 6:40pm – 7:40pm
Creep Show: 5pm – 6pm
Gwenno: 3:20pm – 4:20pm
Caity Baser: 1:55pm – 2:40pm
LYR: 12:15pm – 1:15pm

Sunirise Arena

Credit: Andy Ford for NME

FRIDAY

Peace: 12am – 12:45am
Plastic Factory DJs: 11pm – 11:45pm
Fizz: 10pm – 11pm
Dolores Forever: 8:45pm – 9:30pm
Okay Kaya: 7:30pm – 8:15pm
Gretel Hanlyn: 6:15pm – 7pm
Connie Constance: 5pm – 5:45pm
The Last Dinner Party: 3:45pm – 4:30pm
Lime Garden: 2:30pm – 3:15pm
Cloth: 1:15pm – 2pm
Wasia Project: 12pm – 12:45pm

SATURDAY

Queer House Party Takeover: 11pm – 3am
86TVs: 7:30pm – 8:15pm
The Mary Wallopers: 6:15pm – 7pm
Girlpuppy: 5pm – 5:45pm
Mae Stephens: 3:45pm – 4:30pm
Mss Grit: 2:30pm – 3:15pm
Katie Gregson-Macleod: 1:15pm – 2pm
MEYY: 12:15pm – 12:45pm
Azamiah: 11am – 11:45am

SUNDAY

Millie Cotton: 1am – 3am
Sim0ne: 11am – 1am
Bob Vylan: 10pm – 11pm
Red Rum Club: 8:45pm – 9:30pm
Artemas: 7:30pm – 8:15pm
bar italia: 6:15pm – 7pm
Jeishi: 5pm – 5:45pm
Kingfishr: 3:45pm – 4:30pm
Sons Of The East: 2:30pm – 3:15pm
Sophie May: 1:15pm – 2:30pm
Humble the Great: 12pm – 12:45pm

The Alcove

Nell Mescal. Credit: David Reiss
Nell Mescal. Credit: David Reiss

FRIDAY 

High Vis 9:15pm – 10pm
English Teacher 8pm – 8:45pm
Panic Shack 6:50pm – 7:30pm
Bleach Lab 5:40pm – 6:20pm
Roxanne de Bastion 4:30pm – 5:10pm
Max Fulcrum & the Win 2:10pm – 2:50pm
The Joy Hotel 1pm – 1:40pm
Ikarus 12pm – 12:30pm
Cloth 1:15pm – 2pm
Wasia Project 12pm – 12:45pm

SATURDAY

Flamingods 9:15pm – 10pm
Etta Marcus 8pm – 8:45pm
Claud 6:30pm – 7:30pm
Corella 5:40pm – 6:20pm
Beaux 4:30pm – 5:10pm
April 3:20pm – 4pm
Bonnie Kemplay 2:10pm – 2:50pm
Nell Mescal 1pm – 1:40pm
Native James 12pm – 12:30pm

SUNDAY

Modernlove 9:15pm – 10pm
Jo Hill 8pm – 9:20pm
Michael Aldag 6:50pm – 7:30pm
Divorce 4:15pm – 4:55pm
Lewis McLaughlin 3:10pm – 3:45pm
Ella Clayton 2:05pm – 3:15pm
Iris & Steel 1pm – 1:35pm
Darcey Lola 12pm – 12:30pm

Trailer Park Stage

Wunderhorse performs on stage at WiZink Center on March 10, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. Credit: Mariano Regidor/GETTY
Wunderhorse performs on stage at WiZink Center on March 10, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. Credit: Mariano Regidor/GETTY

THURSDAY

The Scribes 12:30am – 1:30am
New York Brass Band 11pm – 12am

FRIDAY

Le Boom 1:30am – 2:30am
Mandy, Indiana 10:30pm – 11:30pm
Waiting for Smith 9pm – 10pm
New York Brass Band 3pm – 4pm
Beatles Dub Club 1:30pm – 2:30pm

SATURDAY

YARD 2am – 3am
Warmduscher 10pm – 11pm
Wunderhorse 8:45pm – 9:30pm
John E Vistic 3pm – 4pm
Scustin 1:30pm – 2:30pm

SUNDAY

The 45s 12am – 1am
John E Vistic 10:30pm – 11:30pm
Scustin 9pm – 10pm

Lavish Lounge Arena

THURSDAY 
Martin Green 12:35am – 1:35am

FRIDAY 
Lau.ra 1am – 2am

SATURDAY
My Bad Sister 1am – 2am

The Outpost

The Cocoa Butter Club performs onstage during the GAY TIMES Honours Awards 2022. Credit: Lia Toby/Getty
The Cocoa Butter Club performs onstage during the GAY TIMES Honours Awards 2022. Credit: Lia Toby/Getty

THURSDAY
The Cocoa Butter Club 10pm – 2am

FRIDAY
The Cocoa Butter Club 11am – 12pm

SATURDAY
Seayonce: Res-Erection – The Second Cumming 8:15pm – 9:15pm

SUNDAY
Slav 4 U: Immigrant Tea Party! 12am – 2am

2022’s festival was headlined by Lewis CapaldiFoals and Snow PatrolReviewing the eventNME wrote: “Latitude is still the most well-mannered festival around, but there’s a bubbling rebellion to the 2022 event.

“Whether it’s a one-off reaction to the extreme times we’re living in or the shape of things to come remains to be seen, but with the likes of Nova Twins packing out The Alcove with their hard-hitting rock as Snow Patrol sing ‘Chasing Cars’ on the main stage, it seems that even Latitude is hungry for change.”

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement