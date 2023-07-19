Latitude 2023: See the full stage times and line-up

With Latitude festival set to open its doors this weekend, check out the full line-up and stage times for the 2023 festival below and get planning.

Taking place in Suffolk’s idyllic Henham Park, this year’s edition of the festival will begin on July 20 and throughout July 23. Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra have been confirmed as the headliners. A special performance from Siouxsie Sioux is also set to occur.

Other artists set to play the festival include James, who will perform with an orchestra and choir, alongside Dry Cleaning, Men I Trust, Wunderhorse, The Murder Capital, Do Nothing, Bob Vylan and more.

The festival’s comedy line-up includes with Sara Pascoe, Romesh Ranganathan, Ed Gamble and more all playing.

Tickets for the festival’s weekend are currently sold out but there are “arena only” tickets of Friday, July 21 available for purchase. Visit here to buy any last minute tickets and to find out more.

Check out the line-up and stage times for Latitude 2023 below. All timings are subject to change.

Obelisk Arena

FRIDAY

Pulp: 9:30pm – 11pm

Metronomy: 7:45pm – 8:45pm

Confidence Man: 6:05pm – 7:05pm

Georgia: 4:25pm – 5:25pm

N’famady Kouyate: 2:45pm – 3:45pm

Tinariwen: 1:05pm – 2:05pm

SATURDAY

Paolo Nutini: 9:30pm – 11pm

The Kooks: 7:45pm – 8:45pm

Paul Heaton with Special Guest Singer: 6:05pm – 7:05pm

The Big Moon: 4:25pm – 5:25pm

Lightning Seeds: 2:45pm – 3:45pm

Teddy Swims: 1:20pm – 2:05pm

The Mysterines: 12pm – 12:40pm

SUNDAY

George Ezra: 9:30pm – 11pm

The Proclaimers: 6:05pm – 7:05pm

Sophie Ellis-Bextor: 4:30pm – 5:30pm

The Bootleg Beatles: 3pm – 4pm

Picture This: 1:30pm – 2:30pm

James: 12pm – 1pm

BBC Sounds Stage

FRIDAY

Yard Act: 8:30pm – 9:30pm

Men I Trust: 7pm – 8pm

Dry Cleaning: 5:30pm – 6:30pm

The Beths: 4pm – 5pm

The Murder Capital: 2:45pm – 3:30pm

Do Nothing: 1:30pm – 2:15pm

Ber: 12:25pm – 1pm

SATURDAY

Young Fathers: 10pm – 11pm

Far From Saints: 8:20pm – 9:20pm

Don Letts: 6:40pm – 7:40pm

Rachel Chinouriri: 5:10pm – 6pm

Flowerovlove: 3:40pm – 4:30pm

Oscar Lang: 2:10pm – 3pm

Kai Bosch: 12:45pm – 1:30pm

SUNDAY

Siouxsie: 10pm – 11pm

Black Midi: 8:20pm – 9:20pm

Mimi Webb: 7:45pm – 8:45pm

Kiefer Sutherland: 6:40pm – 7:40pm

Creep Show: 5pm – 6pm

Gwenno: 3:20pm – 4:20pm

Caity Baser: 1:55pm – 2:40pm

LYR: 12:15pm – 1:15pm

Sunirise Arena

FRIDAY

Peace: 12am – 12:45am

Plastic Factory DJs: 11pm – 11:45pm

Fizz: 10pm – 11pm

Dolores Forever: 8:45pm – 9:30pm

Okay Kaya: 7:30pm – 8:15pm

Gretel Hanlyn: 6:15pm – 7pm

Connie Constance: 5pm – 5:45pm

The Last Dinner Party: 3:45pm – 4:30pm

Lime Garden: 2:30pm – 3:15pm

Cloth: 1:15pm – 2pm

Wasia Project: 12pm – 12:45pm

SATURDAY

Queer House Party Takeover: 11pm – 3am

86TVs: 7:30pm – 8:15pm

The Mary Wallopers: 6:15pm – 7pm

Girlpuppy: 5pm – 5:45pm

Mae Stephens: 3:45pm – 4:30pm

Mss Grit: 2:30pm – 3:15pm

Katie Gregson-Macleod: 1:15pm – 2pm

MEYY: 12:15pm – 12:45pm

Azamiah: 11am – 11:45am

SUNDAY

Millie Cotton: 1am – 3am

Sim0ne: 11am – 1am

Bob Vylan: 10pm – 11pm

Red Rum Club: 8:45pm – 9:30pm

Artemas: 7:30pm – 8:15pm

bar italia: 6:15pm – 7pm

Jeishi: 5pm – 5:45pm

Kingfishr: 3:45pm – 4:30pm

Sons Of The East: 2:30pm – 3:15pm

Sophie May: 1:15pm – 2:30pm

Humble the Great: 12pm – 12:45pm

The Alcove

FRIDAY

High Vis 9:15pm – 10pm

English Teacher 8pm – 8:45pm

Panic Shack 6:50pm – 7:30pm

Bleach Lab 5:40pm – 6:20pm

Roxanne de Bastion 4:30pm – 5:10pm

Max Fulcrum & the Win 2:10pm – 2:50pm

The Joy Hotel 1pm – 1:40pm

Ikarus 12pm – 12:30pm

SATURDAY

Flamingods 9:15pm – 10pm

Etta Marcus 8pm – 8:45pm

Claud 6:30pm – 7:30pm

Corella 5:40pm – 6:20pm

Beaux 4:30pm – 5:10pm

April 3:20pm – 4pm

Bonnie Kemplay 2:10pm – 2:50pm

Nell Mescal 1pm – 1:40pm

Native James 12pm – 12:30pm

SUNDAY

Modernlove 9:15pm – 10pm

Jo Hill 8pm – 9:20pm

Michael Aldag 6:50pm – 7:30pm

Divorce 4:15pm – 4:55pm

Lewis McLaughlin 3:10pm – 3:45pm

Ella Clayton 2:05pm – 3:15pm

Iris & Steel 1pm – 1:35pm

Darcey Lola 12pm – 12:30pm

Trailer Park Stage

THURSDAY

The Scribes 12:30am – 1:30am

New York Brass Band 11pm – 12am

FRIDAY

Le Boom 1:30am – 2:30am

Mandy, Indiana 10:30pm – 11:30pm

Waiting for Smith 9pm – 10pm

New York Brass Band 3pm – 4pm

Beatles Dub Club 1:30pm – 2:30pm

SATURDAY

YARD 2am – 3am

Warmduscher 10pm – 11pm

Wunderhorse 8:45pm – 9:30pm

John E Vistic 3pm – 4pm

Scustin 1:30pm – 2:30pm

SUNDAY

The 45s 12am – 1am

John E Vistic 10:30pm – 11:30pm

Scustin 9pm – 10pm

Lavish Lounge Arena

THURSDAY

Martin Green 12:35am – 1:35am

FRIDAY

Lau.ra 1am – 2am

SATURDAY

My Bad Sister 1am – 2am

The Outpost

THURSDAY

The Cocoa Butter Club 10pm – 2am

FRIDAY

The Cocoa Butter Club 11am – 12pm

SATURDAY

Seayonce: Res-Erection – The Second Cumming 8:15pm – 9:15pm

SUNDAY

Slav 4 U: Immigrant Tea Party! 12am – 2am

2022’s festival was headlined by Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol. Reviewing the event, NME wrote: “Latitude is still the most well-mannered festival around, but there’s a bubbling rebellion to the 2022 event.

“Whether it’s a one-off reaction to the extreme times we’re living in or the shape of things to come remains to be seen, but with the likes of Nova Twins packing out The Alcove with their hard-hitting rock as Snow Patrol sing ‘Chasing Cars’ on the main stage, it seems that even Latitude is hungry for change.”