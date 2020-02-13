Latitude Festival have announced their next raft of line-up additions, with the likes of Snow Patrol and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard leading the way.

Also among the new names are Mahalia, La Roux, Kate Tempest, Tove Lo, City And Colour, Banks, Cate Le Bon and Black Pumas.

Snow Patrol, who were due to headline the festival last year before cancelling, will be performing their new release ‘Reworked’ live, which sees the band reimagining their previous hits with a live orchestra.

Advertisement

“Snow Patrol are thrilled to perform our Reworked set (featuring 14 musicians no less) as special guests,” the band said.

“Having played the first ever Latitude in 2006 we were gutted that injury forced us to cancel our headline slot last year. Thank you Latitude for giving us another chance to make it up.”

Prolific Australian psych oufit King Gizzard, meanwhile, will be headlining the BBC Sounds stage, which also features Nubya Garcia, Stella Donnelly, Oscar Jerome, King Kong Company, Anna Meredith, The Beths, and Annabel Allum.

The new additions join headliners HAIM, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers who were announced in December along with comedy headliner Bill Bailey.

The Suffolk festival returns between July 16-19 next year, and will also feature Charli XCX, Michael Kiwanuka, The Lumineers and Keane.

Advertisement