Lewis Capaldi, Bastille and Snow Patrol to headline Latitude Festival 2021

Lewis Capaldi, Bastille and Snow Patrol have all been confirmed to headline Latitude Festival in 2021.

It comes after this year’s event was axed this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HAIM, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers were due to headline 2020’s event.

The likes of The Lumineers, Michael Kiwanuka, Charli XCX and Mahalia had also been set to play.

There is no word as of yet whether any of those acts will return next year.

It was confirmed earlier this week that next year’s event will take place from from July 22-25, 2021 at its usual Suffolk location of Henham Park.

Weekend and day tickets are on sale on Monday (July 20) at 9am and are available here.

On headlining next year’s bash for the first time, Bastille frontman Dan Smith, said:“We’ve wanted to play and go to Latitude for such a long time, so we’re really excited to have the chance to be there next year after everyone’s year away from gigs. It’s our only British festival gig of the summer and we’re thrilled that it’ll be at Latitude in such brilliant company”.

Your first Latitude 2021 music announcement has landed. @LewisCapaldi, @bastilledan and @snowpatrol Reworked all take to the Obelisk Arena next Summer, with many more still to be revealed… Tickets on sale Monday 9am. 🎪☀️ https://t.co/PN7IQtd4SR pic.twitter.com/1MDphYHWJp — Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) July 17, 2020

Snow Patrol, who were forced to cancel their slot in 2019, said they’re looking forward to returning to the festival.

They said: “We are thrilled to perform our Reworked set (featuring 14 musicians no less) as special guests at next year’s festival. Having played the first ever Latitude in 2006 we were gutted that injury forced us to cancel our slot last year and obviously with all festivals cancelled this year were so glad to be on the bill for next year. Thank you Latitude for having us back once again. It’s a wonderful festival and we’re delighted to be involved.”

One of the few UK festivals that is set to take place this year is Red Rooster Festival in Suffolk, who announced earlier this week that it plans to stage its event in September with social distancing measures in place.