Latitude Festival 2020 cancelled due to the coronavirus

Latitude Festival has become the latest 2020 festival to be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The event was set to be held at Henham Park, Suffolk from Thursday, July 16 – Sunday, July 19.

“Latitude Festival will no longer be taking place this year,” organisers said in a statement. “We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it’s just not possible for this year’s festival to go ahead.

Advertisement

“Our heart goes out to the fans, artists, suppliers, performers, volunteers – our entire Latitude family. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support.”

Going on to explain how festival-goers can obtain a refund, or, if they prefer, retain their ticker for next year’s rescheduled event, the statement said: “Look out for an e-mail from your ticketing agent very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 7 days as they are very busy at this time. If you purchased your ticket from a physical outlet, please contact that store to obtain your refund.”

They added: “We’re going to put our all into planning the best Latitude you’ve ever been to and can’t wait to see you in July 2021. For now, keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other.”

Last week, Glasgow’s 2020 TRNSMT Festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Advertisement

“We are absolutely gutted to announce that due to the comments made by the First Minister of Scotland during the daily briefing on 23rd April, TRNSMT will be unable to go ahead as planned in July 2020,” the festival wrote in a statement posted on social media.