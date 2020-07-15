Latitude Festival confirm 2021 festival dates

Latitude Festival have confirmed plans to stage their annual festival in 2021 following its cancellation this year.

Latitude is among the many major and independent UK festivals which have been axed this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latitude is now aiming to stage its 2021 edition from July 22-25, 2021 at its usual Suffolk location of Henham Park.

“This time, the festival takes place during the school holidays, so you can bring the whole family!” a press release notes. “Get ready for another wonderful weekend of music, arts, dance, theatre and so much more.” You can see a short clip about the announcement of the festival dates below.

Latitude have also said that they’ll be announcing the first names on their 2021 line-up this Friday (July 17) at 9AM.

This year’s Latitude Festival had been set to welcome headline performances from Haim, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers.

The likes of The Lumineers, Snow Patrol, Michael Kiwanuka, Charli XCX and Mahalia had also been set to play.

One of the few UK festivals that is set to take place this year is Red Rooster Festival in Suffolk, who announced today (July 15) that it plans to stage its event in September with social distancing measures in place.