Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra to headline Latitude Festival 2023

Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra have been announced as the headliners of Latitude Festival 2023.

The Henham Park, Suffolk festival will return in 2023 from July 20-23, having been headlined this year by Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol.

Latitude has confirmed today (October 28) that Pulp, Nutini and Ezra will top their bill in July 2023.

The three acts are joined on the line-up by The Kooks, Metronomy, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, The Big Moon, Black Midi, Lightning Seeds, The Proclaimers, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Young Fathers.

Further acts for Latitude 2023 are set to be announced in the coming weeks and months – you can check out the first line-up poster for next year’s festival below.

Tickets for Latitude 2023 will first go on pre-sale to Barclaycard and Three customers at 9am on Wednesday (November 2). The Latitude fan pre-sale will then begin at 8am on November 4, before a general sale starts at 9am – you’ll be able to buy tickets here.

“Latitude has never been just about the music – it’s a culturally enriching experience and this year’s comedy, theatre and arts roster is set to be the festival’s most diverse yet,” a statement from the festival reads.

“Across the festival a stunning bill of world-class dance, cultural visionaries, poets, podcasters, and performance artists will be announced in due course in an arts bill without boundaries.”

Pulp have also announced a host of UK and Ireland tour dates for 2023, which you can view here.