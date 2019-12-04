Latitude Festival confirms 2020 line-up

HAIM, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers have all been confirmed as the headliners for Latitude Festival 2020 – check out the rest of the line-up below.

The hugely popular Suffolk festival returns between July 16-19 next year, with all three acts taking top billing across the weekend.

It will also mark the first time that all three acts have headlined the festival’s Obelisk Arena.

Advertisement

Tickets are on sale now and you can buy them here.

On playing, HAIM said: “Latitude has always been one of our favourite festivals to play, now we are so excited to come back and headline.”

Liam Gallagher added: “Yes brothers and sisters, I’m glad to announce I’ll be headlining Latitude Festival next summer. LG.”

Elsewhere on the bill, fans can expect appearances from The Lumineers, Michael Kiwanuka, Keane, Charli XCX, Local Natives, Phoebe Bridgers, Marika Hackman and many more.

Advertisement

Describing her headline set on the BBC Sounds stage, Charli said: “I can’t wait to headline the BBC Sounds stage at Latitude next year, my show is gonna be the most iconic party you’ve ever been to – swear on my life.”

Keane added: “Latitude is one of our favourite festivals to attend. We’ve seen some brilliant gigs there, from Portishead to Kraftwerk – just to name a couple. We can’t wait to be on the bill next summer.”