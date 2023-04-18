Latto and TiaCorine preview ‘FreakyT’ remix at Coachella

Latto brought out rising star TiaCorine to perform a new remix of the latter’s viral breakthrough track ‘FreakyT’ at Coachella this weekend.

This is the second time the Georgia rapper has performed at the famous festival, following her debut set last year. This time, Latto brought out a number of stars to help her perform some of her most popular collaborations. In this segment of her performance, she invited the Salem rapper to deliver an unreleased remix of ‘FreakyT’.

The track is produced by Honorable C Note and released on Tia’s debut album, ‘I Can’t Wait’. The performance saw the crowd sing TiaCorine’s chorus before she and Latto debuted two new verses.

Advertisement

Latto starts hers off by rapping, “Freaky girl, I like freaky things / What’s up, FreakyT? / You know me / I don’t need no n****, I’m what n****s need.”

Tia’s new verse followed: “I need chips, I told that n**** dip / Glocky like a baby, carry that on my hip / I just need a sip ’cause lil’ shawty got me pissed / Better fall back before I give that bitch a lisp.”

Before she left, Latto sai: “Give it up for FreakyT, and the remix on the way, baby!” TiaCorine then confirmed that the remix will be out “this Friday, bitch!”

Latto also brought out Brooklyn’s own Lola Brooke to perform her verse on the ‘Don’t Play Wit It’ remix, and Californian native Saweetie joining her for the ‘Bitch From Da Souf’ remix.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Latto is also set to perform at this year’s Roskilde festival alongside the likes of Lizzo, Loyle Carner and 070 Shake.