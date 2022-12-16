Latto returns with ‘Another Nasty Song’

Latto has shared a new cut called ‘Another Nasty Song’.

The Atlanta-based rapper and singer has returned months on from releasing her second album, ‘777’.

‘Another Nasty Song’ celebrates sex, with the chorus’ lyrics reading: “You know that I’m a freak / You know I like it slow / I’m tryin’ to make a movie / I’m givin’ you the code / So let me put this pussy on you.”

On the track’s verses, the rapper spits: “Pull up on my pimpin’, say my name while you in it / Type of pussy make him say my name while hе swimmin’ / Gangsta bitch, I make him wear my chain whilе he drillin.”

Latto’s mainstream breakthrough came earlier this year with ‘Big Energy‘, the lead single from ‘777’, which peaked at Number Three on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

In October the artist got into an online spat with Nicki Minaj about their hit songs.

Minaj took to social media to voice her disapproval about her single ‘Super Freaky Girl‘ at the time reportedly being considered for the 2023 Grammy Awards pop categories despite submitting the song to be included in the rap categories.

In making her point, she said that Latto’s ‘Big Energy’ should also be removed from rap categories, and Latto later accused Minaj of bullying her. Minaj’s song wasn’t eventually nominated, though Latto’s was for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Meanwhile, Latto is set to perform in a Notorious B.I.G. virtual reality concert today (December 16).

The digital event, dubbed Sky’s The Limit, will premiere exclusively on Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR platform as well as on Facebook, featuring a realistic avatar of the late rapper.

The VR concert will take place some 25 years after Biggie’s murder in 1997 and is produced in collaboration with his estate.

Diddy and Nardo Wick are also set to appear in Sky’s The Limit, among other special guests.