Latto says she got arrested for carrying a loaded gun at LAX

Latto has said that she got arrested for carrying a loaded gun at LAX while explaining the story behind some of her latest lyrics.

The rapper recently appeared on Chicago drill star Mello Buckzz’s ‘Boom, Pt. 2’. On the track, Latto rapped: “I got locked up in the airport / Goddamn forgot the gun.”

After a fan quoted the line on Twitter, the star quote-retweeted it, writing: “True story!!!” Another fan then asked for “more insight on that story”, to which Latto happily obliged.

“Went to LAX w a loaded glock 17 in my Birk got locked & let out in a few hours lmaooo,” she explained. “Booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time! No cap in my rap TUH.”

Latto’s law-troubling anecdote follows the rising rapper trying to auction her underwear on eBay earlier this year, only to have the goods taken down over “health and hygiene standards”. The star made the listing in response to a troll on social media who called her out for wearing the same pair of cheetah print underwear on two different occasions.

“In light of my panty discrepancy yesterday, I’ve decided to give you guys an inside look on my panty drawer,” Latto said in an Instagram Story. “These are all my Target panties that caused such a discrepancy yesterday. $5 at Target, here’s the cheetah stash.”

She later followed it up with a link to the eBay listing, which began at $0.99 (80p). The bidding reached $95,650 (£77,624), with over 100 people trying to win the clothing.

In 2019, Latto told NME she was “in her own lane” when it came to her music. “I literally made history with my song ‘Bitch From The South’ as the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to go gold,” she said.

“Then I was the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to go platinum. There’s a lot of artists from Atlanta but there hasn’t really been a female face for Atlanta, so I feel like I’m that Southern laid-back aesthetic: unapologetic, raw, uncut pussy power – that’s me.”