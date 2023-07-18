Latto warns fans not to throw things at her on stage: “You’ll get your ass beat”

Latto warned a fan to stop throwing things at her on stage at a recent show, threatening to “beat their ass”.

The Clay County rapper has been touring Europe, performing at multiple festivals across the continent, and last week appeared at the inaugural Rolling Loud Germany in Munich.

While performing the chart-climbing internet hit ‘Put It On Da Floor’, a fan threw something at her. Without missing a beat, she continued her choreography and warned the fan not to do it again. “You’ll get your ass beat,” she warned. “Throw it again. I’mm’a beat your ass. Throw it again.”

There has been a bizarre increase in artists being struck by objects or unusual gifts recent months. Lil Nas X asked “who threw their pussy on stage?” after a fan threw a sex toy at him in Stockholm, while P!nk was thrown a wheel of brie as well as someone’s mother’s ashes during her BST Hyde Park concert.

Many artists have also been hit by phones: including Steve Lacy who smashed a phone thrown at him and Bebe Rexha who was struck in the face by one, which left her bloody and with a black eye.

Adele has been among the stars to call on fans to stop throwing objects at performers. “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment, throwing shit onstage? Have you seen that?” she asked during one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows.

“I’ll fucking dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you,” she warned. “Stop throwing things at the artist!”

Earlier this month, Latto performed at Wireless Festival in London. In a three-star review, NME said that Latto’s performance on the Amazon +44 stage was “a five-star performance worthy of the headline slot.”

Last month, the Georgia rapper teamed up with the Bronx record-breaking rap star Cardi B for the remix of her popular track ‘Put It On Da Floor’, aptly called ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’.