Latto shuts down rumours of photoshopping her Coachella crowd

Latto has denied rumours that she photoshopped a bigger crowd into an image from Coachella set this year, sharing photos and videos as proof.

The ‘Big Energy’ rapper performed at the festival for the second consecutive year on the closing Sunday (April 16) of weekend one. Latto brought out rising rap stars TiaCorine and Lola Brooke as well as Saweetie to perform their verses on some of her biggest collaborations.

To commemorate the successful performance, the Clay County star posted four photos on Twitter, captioned: “LATTOCHELLA”.

She also posted a video of her performing ‘Another Nasty Song’ from her Coachella livestream on Instagram with the caption, “Haters will say it’s photoshopped.”

Latto’s comment came about after followers accused her of photoshopping a larger crowd in to photos of her set. One fan screengrabbed a supposed editing mistake and replied, “You gotta photoshop crowds now … those ‘fans’ are edited.”

This started a trend of Twitter users dropping supposed editing flaws under @ilyhooked’s tweet.

you gotta photoshop crowds now … those “fans” are edited 😭 pic.twitter.com/J24NrjL0XJ — imy🍸hook (@ilyhooked) April 18, 2023

Latto clapped back at the fan, writing on her Instagram story: “Never photoshopped a crowd… I expanded it so it would fit in my Instagram swipe without getting cut off but it was clearly fucked up so I didn’t end up using it and just posted the wrong version by accident on Twitter, babes… next.”

Why would she photoshop??? This video shows the whole crowd pic.twitter.com/vh6l2KrAuF — Latto’s Jaylin🎰🍀🍒 (@J_K_777) April 18, 2023

More people came to the Grammy nominee’s defence with the same consensus as Latto. One wrote: “Here’s the original portion of the photo for anyone wondering lol… – a graphic designer.”

Here's the original portion of the photo for anyone wondering lol. The photoshopped area is in orange – a graphic designer pic.twitter.com/sDCcR8Imsw — Katelyn (@KatelynRhea) April 18, 2023

Coachella also posted an unseen picture of Latto on stage to prove the massive crowd she pulled.

Coachella said play with ya momma, not Latto! photoshop where? CROWD STILL BIG! pic.twitter.com/nQiejnhv5H — BRI🦋 (@_BriNikole) April 18, 2023

In other news, Latto will appear on TiaCorine’s ‘FreakyT’ remix due for release this Friday (April 21). The two performed a preview on the Coachella stage.

In addition, Latto will be at Rosklide in Denmark later this year alongside Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Blur.