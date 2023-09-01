Laufey announces 2024 ‘Bewitched’ UK and European tour

Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey has shared a new run of tour dates for next year, which will take her across the UK and mainland Europe in support of her forthcoming second studio album ‘Bewitched’.

The tour will begin in Ireland next February with a show at the Academy in Dublin. It will conclude almost exactly a month later on March 9, with a hometown show in the Eldborg Concert Hall within Reykjavík’s conference centre, Harpa. A full list of dates can be found below.

General sale for the tour will commence today (September 1) from 10am BST. Tickets for the UK shows can be found here, while ticketing for dates in other countries can be accessed here.

Laufey announced ‘Bewitched’ in late July, releasing its title track on the same day. Prior to the announcement, the singer had shared two singles from the album: ‘From The Start’ in May, and ‘Promise’ in June. A fourth single, ‘California and Me’, was released last week. ‘Bewitched’ will be released next Friday (September 8).

‘Bewitched’ follows on from the release of Laufey’s 2022 debut album ‘Everything I Know About Love’. In a four-star review, NME praised “each song” on the album as “a little glowing orb of magic”.

“[Laufey] weaves this spellbinding soundscape with the tradition of 20th century jazz to create a fabric of modern, everyday life,” it read. The album was also deemed one of NME‘s 25 best debut albums of the year.

Following its release, Laufey shared the live album ‘A Night At The Symphony’ in March 2023. The album was recorded at the aforementioned Eldborg Concert Hall, where Laufey performed over two nights in late October 2022.

Laufey’s ‘Bewitched’ UK/EU tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 10 – Dublin, The Academy

Monday 12 – Glasgow, Saint Luke’s

Wednesday 14 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Thursday 15, Friday 16 and Saturday 17 – London, EartH

Tuesday 20 – Paris, Le Trabendo

Wednesday 21 – Brussels, La Madeleine

Friday 23 – Hamburg, Gruenspan

Monday 26 – Copenhagen, Vega

Tuesday 27 – Berlin, Heimathafen Neukolin

Thursday 29 – Milan, Magazzini Generali

MARCH

Sunday 3 – Lausanne, Les Docks

Tuesday 5 – Cologne, Bürgerhaus Stoilwerck

Wednesday 6 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

Saturday 9 – Reykjavík, Eldborg Concert Hall