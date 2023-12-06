Laufey announces biggest UK headline show to date at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Laufey has announced details of a UK headline show, taking place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Find ticket information below.

The tour is just one of the many stops that the Grammy-nominated Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist will embark on for 2024, and will be her biggest headline show to date in the UK.

Set to take place on May 16, the concert will be a career-defining moment for the singer and comes in celebration of her latest LP ‘Bewitched’ – which arrived back in September and later broke the record as the biggest-ever debut for a jazz album on Spotify.

The new dates follow Laufey’s completely sold-out North American tour this autumn and her UK/European tour next February and March. It also includes an extensive run of North American dates that will run between April and May.

“It’s such an honour to play at Royal Albert Hall,” said Laufey of the new announcement. “It’s one of those venues that has historically brought different musical worlds together, which I strive to do as a musician.”

Tickets for all newly announced shows will go on sale this Friday (December 8) at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets to UK shows and here for tickets to US dates. Additionally, look below for a full run of upcoming shows.

Laufey’s 2024 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

10—Dublin, Ireland—The Academy (Matinee) SOLD OUT

11—Glasgow, Scotland—SWG3 Galvanizers SOLD OUT

14—Manchester, UK—Albert Hall SOLD OUT

15—London, UK—EartH SOLD OUT

16—London, UK—EartH SOLD OUT

17—London, UK—EartH SOLD OUT

20—Paris, France—Le Trianon SOLD OUT

21—Brussels, Belgium—La Madeleine SOLD OUT

23—Hamburg, Germany—Grosse Freiheit 36 SOLD OUT

25—Stockholm, Sweden—Nalen SOLD OUT

26—Copenhagen, Denmark—Vega SOLD OUT

27—Berlin, Germany—Astra Kulturhaus SOLD OUT

29—Milan, Italy—Magazzini Generali SOLD OUT

MARCH

3—Lausanne, Switzerland—Les Docks SOLD OUT

5—Cologne, Germany—Carlswerk Victoria SOLD OUT

6—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Melkweg SOLD OUT

9—Reykjavík, Iceland—Eldborg Harpa SOLD OUT

10—Reykjavík, Iceland—Eldborg Harpa SOLD OUT

13—London, UK—Roundhouse SOLD OUT

APRIL

8—Vancouver, BC—Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre

12—San Francisco, CA—Masonic Theatre

13—San Francisco, CA—Masonic Theatre

15—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre

18—Dallas, TX—Winspear Opera House

19—Austin, TX—Bass Concert Hall

20—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

22—Atlanta, GA—The Tabernacle

23—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

25—Washington, DC—The Anthem

28—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre

30—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

MAY

3—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall

6—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

7—Boston, MA—Wang Theatre

16—London, UK—Royal Albert Hall

JUNE

25—Pittsburgh PA—Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts (with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

29—Montreal, QC—Montreal International Jazz Festival

AUGUST

7—Los Angeles, CA (TBA)

As well as breaking the Spotify record for the biggest debut of a jazz album, ‘Bewitched’ also debuted at #2 on Spotify’s Global and U.S. Album Charts and was nominated for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album” at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards.

The hit single ‘From The Start’ is now RIAA-certified GOLD in the US, Australia and Canada, and the LP followed on from her 2022 debut album ‘Everything I Know About Love’.

As well as turning heads with the release of ‘Bewitched’, Laufey is also the cover star for the latest edition of NME. She follows on from the two previous issues, which featured d4vd and ENHYPEN on the cover, and the November/December 2023 issue is now available exclusively at retailer Dawsons.

She also spoke to NME earlier this year, recalling the inspiration behind her lyrics in ‘Bewitched’. “Love and relationships became this really curious thing to me, because I entered into it so late that it went from nothing to something in like a night,” she said. “I remember thinking to myself, ‘Everybody goes through this?’”

She also recalled how she moved away from a perfectionist mindset to create the album, stating: “You have to learn to unlearn, I am a true believer in that… I’m breaking so many rules every single day, and I think that’s where you make good music.”