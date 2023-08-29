Check out Laufey’s jazz-focused playlist to accompany The Cover

Laufey has shared an exclusive playlist to accompany the launch of this week’s NME Cover.

The Icelandic-Chinese musician stars on The Cover this week (August 28) as we renew our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with Laufey can be read here.

To celebrate, the modern jazz artist – born Laufey (pronounced lāy-vāy) Lín Jónsdóttir – has curated a playlist including some of her key inspirations, including Chet Baker, Bill Evans Trio and Ella Fitzgerald. Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

On September 8, Laufey will release her second album ‘Bewitched’, the follow-up to her 2022 debut album ‘Everything I Know About Love’. “Her voice is deep and full-bodied, providing a perfect vehicle for the open-hearted sincerity of these songs. She sings with the warm storytelling tone of the jazz greats,” NME wrote in a four-star review of the latter.

In this week’s The Cover interview, Laufey discusses how she believes ‘Bewitched’ is a step towards her goal of “bringing jazz back to my generation.” As she explains: “You have to learn to unlearn, I am a true believer in that. I’m breaking so many rules every single day, and I think that’s where you make good music.”

