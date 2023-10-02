Laufey’s album ‘Bewitched’ breaks records and makes history

Laufey‘s new album ‘Bewitched’ has broken numerous records since it was released last month.

The album broke a record on Spotify, recording the biggest first day for a jazz album on the streamer in history.

It also debuted at Number 23 on the all-genre Billboard 200, marking Laufey’s first appearance on the chart, and is still comfortably sitting in the top 100 almost a month on from release.

The album’s lead single ‘From The Start’ also proved massively successful, clocking up 1 million streams in less than 24 hours upon release and gaining a further 1.75million streams a day since. With that, it has become, currently, the most-streamed jazz song in the world.

Speaking to NME The Cover earlier this year, Laufey explained why she was drawn to explore ideas about love, relationships and romanticising one’s own life on the album.

““I think love makes everyone really silly,” Laufey says. “I remember the first time I went on a date, we had a glass of wine and we kissed and then I left in the rain, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh my god, it’s really like the movies!’”

In a five-star review of ‘Bewitched’, NME wrote: “Claiming space with her take on the music of classical legends of years gone by mixed with something more modern, up on that stage is where Laufey’s destined to be.”

Laufey is set to tour the UK and Europe in 2024. Tickets for the UK shows can be found here, while ticketing for dates in other countries can be accessed here.

FEBRUARY

Saturday 10 – Dublin, The Academy

Monday 12 – Glasgow, Saint Luke’s

Wednesday 14 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Thursday 15, Friday 16 and Saturday 17 – London, EartH

Tuesday 20 – Paris, Le Trabendo

Wednesday 21 – Brussels, La Madeleine

Friday 23 – Hamburg, Gruenspan

Monday 26 – Copenhagen, Vega

Tuesday 27 – Berlin, Heimathafen Neukolin

Thursday 29 – Milan, Magazzini Generali

MARCH

Sunday 3 – Lausanne, Les Docks

Tuesday 5 – Cologne, Bürgerhaus Stoilwerck

Wednesday 6 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

Saturday 9 – Reykjavík, Eldborg Concert Hall