Laura Dern says Taylor Swift is a “real deal” filmmaker

Laura Dern has called Taylor Swift a “real deal” filmmaker after appearing in one of her music videos.

In 2022, it was announced that the popstar had signed a deal with Searchlight Pictures to direct her first movie, with Swift having written the script. Swift has previously directed her music videos for ‘The Man’, ‘Bejewelled’, and ‘All Too Well’.

Dern, who starred in the video for ‘Bejewelled’ alongside the HAIM sisters, praised Swift’s directing skills in a new podcast appearance.

“She is a real deal,” Dern said to The Wrap’s UnWrappped podcast. “On top of everything else amazing that she does and is – a real deal filmmaker, which I got to experience firsthand. I’m excited to watch that part of her journey wherever she continues to take it amongst everything.”

The actress also said she would happily take on a role in a Swift movie if ever asked: “Listen, wherever she wants to go, I’ll show up. I love her.”

Back in 2022, Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield described Swift as a “once in a generation artist and storyteller”, adding: “It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

The singer is reportedly looking to start filming her first feature movie once her ‘Eras’ tour has ended. According to an article from Puck, Swift is estimated to being filming around late 2024 or early 2025.

Her ‘Eras’ tour concert film scored the biggest ever opening weekend for a concert movie, netting an estimated $126million (£103million GBP) in movie theatres globally, with $95million (£78million GBP) coming from North American screenings alone.

NME praised the movie as “a staggering feat” in a four-star review: “In the space of one seamless performance, Swift is at turns a playfully eccentric artist, a country star and a genuine pop icon. Yet for all the spectacle, it might be those acoustic songs that linger longest in the memory. Her performance alone at the piano of choice ‘Midnights’ cut ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’, and the 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ that closes the ‘Red’ era, are spectacular reminders of what Taylor Swift can do with just an instrument and the power of her voice.

“Of course, as The Eras Tour proves time and again, Taylor Swift can do pretty much whatever she wants.”

Swift is set to release her 11th studio album ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department‘ on April 19th, having announced its release whilst accepting an award for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’ at the 2024 Grammys. During her speech, she said: “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret I’ve been keeping for the past two years. My brand new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.”

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will follow her 2022 record ‘Midnights‘.

In other news, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ producer Jack Antonoff cut off an interview when asked about the upcoming record.