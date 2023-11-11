Laura Jane Grace announces new album ‘Hole In My Head’ and shares video directed by Danny Trejo’s son

Laura Jane Grace has unveiled details of a new album, ‘Hole In My Head’, and has shared the album’s title track with a video directed by actor Danny Trejo’s son, Gilbert. Watch it below.

The track is the second from Grace’s upcoming new album, following on from ‘Dysphoria Hoodie’, which was released last month. According to the singer-songwriter, ‘Dysphoria Hoodie’ was a new anthem dedicated to the trans community and is a raw ode to a particular type of armour we hold onto when seeking comfort.

The new album will be released via Big Scary Monsters on February 16 and you can pre-order it here. The LP will mark the American musician’s first new music since 2021’s ‘At War With The Silverfish’ – an emotionally honest EP that saw Grace open up about her pent-up anger, fears and anxiety and convey it across seven songs.

The new album was recorded at Native Sound in St. Louis with David Beeman and mixed by Matt Allison. A statement described ‘Hole In My Head’ as “a sonic curio cabinet containing multitudes — a showcase that features warm, ’50s rock-influenced guitar riffs, saved-for-later lyrics, love letters to new surroundings, and thoughtful reflections on a punk life lived.”

Check out the video for the album’s title track here:

Hole In My Head track listing:

‘Hole In My Head’

‘I’m Not A Cop’

‘Dysphoria Hoodie’

‘Birds Talk Too’

‘Punk Rock In Basements’

‘Cuffing Season’

‘Tacos and Toast’

‘Mercenary’

‘Keeping Your Wheels Straight’

‘Hard Feelings’

‘Give Up The Ghost’

Grace will also be touring into the new year – check out the full list of dates below and get ticket for the shows here.

DECEMBER

16 — Memphis, TN — Minglewood Hall

28 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway

29 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theatre

31 — Denver, CO — The Marquis

JANUARY 2024

2 — Omaha, NE — Slowdown

3 — Minneapolis, MN — Cloudland

6 — Madison, WI — Joey’s Song Benefit

13 — Athens, Greece — Onassis Stegi Exhibition Hall-1

15 — Thessaloniki, Greece — Mylos

MARCH 2024

2 — Indianapolis, IN — The Vogue

3 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar

5 — Pittsburgh, PA — Spirit Hall

6 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts

8 — Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom

9 — New York, NY — Racket

10 — Somerville, MA — Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

12 — Washington, DC — Howard Theatre

13 — Virginia Beach, VA — Elevation 27

15 — Durham, NC — Motorco Music Hall

16 — Knoxville, TN — Bijou Theatre

17 — Nashville, TN — City Winery

19 — New Orleans, LA — Tipitina’s

20 — Birmingham, AL — Saturn

22 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger

23 — Houston, TX — RISE Rooftop

24 — Fort Worth, TX — Tulips