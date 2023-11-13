Laura Jane Grace hits out at “little bitch boy” Jay Weinberg after Slipknot sacking

Laura Jane Grace has called Jay Weinberg a “little bitch boy” after he was sacked from Slipknot.

Weinberg opened up about being kicked out of the iconic heavy metal band on November 11, saying he was left “heartbroken and blindsided” by the decision. In a now-deleted post on X/Twitter (per Consequence Of Sound) Grace said: “Oh does it suck to find out via Twitter little bitch boy,” and added, “If true, poetic justice.”

Grace later tweeted earlier today (November 13), seemingly in reference to her previous tweet: “Reminder to self: focus on promoting new album single and upcoming tour dates, try not to be a spiteful cunt.”

Advertisement

This is not the first time the singer-songwriter has hit out at Weinberg. The two were former bandmates in Against Me! for two years from 2010 through 2012. When he joined Slipknot as their drummer in 2014, Grace took to X/Twitter and tweeted: “Dear Slipknot, good luck with that. #shitbag.”

Em 2012, Jay Weinberg anunciou sua saída do Against Me! via Twitter, ao invés de comunicar à banda. Ao saber que o baterista foi demitido do Slipknot pelo telefone, Laura Jane Grace, vocalista da banda punk, não poupou. pic.twitter.com/naoTEwstV6 — Van do Halen – #Bolsonaronacadeia (@VanDoHalen) November 12, 2023

Reminder to self: focus on promoting new album single and upcoming tour dates, try not to be a spiteful cunt https://t.co/7hKYjaNkBr — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) November 13, 2023

Around that time, Grace wrote a series of tweets that read: “We once had a drummer who sprained his ankle and wanted our tour manager to call 911 and have an ambulance come for him #entitlement.”

She continued: “When our tour manager said no the drummers Daddy called him and scolded him saying the drummer was a ‘star’ and needed to be treated as such. We once had a drummer who threatened to sue us after he quit via twitter #entitlement. We once had a drummer who told me to move aside on stage cause the audience couldn’t see enough of him #entitlement. I’m just kidding, none of that ever happened.”

Slipknot announced that they had parted ways with Weinberg last week (November 5).

Advertisement

In an official social media statement, the Iowa band said that they are “intent on evolving”, and have made the “creative decision” that Weinberg will leave the band.

It is the second time in five months that the band have lost a member, after keyboardist Craig Jones left the group in June.

In other news, Grace recently unveiled details of a new album, ‘Hole In My Head’, and has shared the album’s title track with a video directed by actor Danny Trejo’s son, Gilbert.

The track is the second from Grace’s upcoming new album, following on from ‘Dysphoria Hoodie’, which was released last month. According to the singer-songwriter, ‘Dysphoria Hoodie’ was a new anthem dedicated to the trans community and is “a raw ode to a particular type of armour we hold onto when seeking comfort.”

The new album will be released via Big Scary Monsters on February 16 and you can pre-order it here. The LP will mark the American musician’s first new music since 2021’s ‘At War With The Silverfish’ – an emotionally honest EP that saw Grace open up about her pent-up anger, fears and anxiety across seven songs.