Laura Jane Grace releases vibrant new video for ‘Supernatural Posession’

Laura Jane Grace has released a new video for the track ‘Supernatural Possession’, from last year’s surprise solo album ‘Stay Alive’.

The video, which you can watch below, features the Against Me! and The Devouring Mothers musician performing in front of a constantly shifting, colourful backdrop.

“The most stressful part of making this video was getting all the wrinkles & creases out of the green screen,” she said on Twitter.

“I had never ironed a green screen prior. I have some leftover head shots of me in front of said green screen if anyone wants to have fun with”

‘Stay Alive’ was surprise-released in October 2020, featuring Grace performing solo on guitar and drum machine. The album was recorded with Steve Albini at Electrical Audio in Chicago, Illinois.

“I just want to put this out because it makes me feel alive and it’s giving me something better than sitting here losing my mind while the world falls apart,” Grace said in a statement about the album. “It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks about what you do. Just stay alive.”

In an interview with NME, Grace said the album concerns “themes of isolation, of watching the days burn away and being unable to stop that. Watching changes happen.

“But also of how illusionary those actually are and how just because something has changed, doesn’t mean it’s finished changing or that it’s in its final form.”