Laura Jane Grace shares new trans anthem ‘Dysphoria Hoodie’

Laura Jane Grace has shared the new track ‘Dysphoria Hoodie’ – the first single to be lifted off their upcoming studio album. Check it out below.

Shared yesterday (October 5), the song sees the Emmy-nominated artist, author, activist and musician share their first new music since 2021, and give fans a taster of what the highly-awaited album will sound like.

According to the singer-songwriter, ‘Dysphoria Hoodie’ is a new anthem dedicated to the trans community and is a raw ode to a particular type of armour we hold onto when seeking comfort.

Advertisement

“This is a song about gender dysphoria and your favourite hooded sweatshirt,” Grace said of the new track.

“Any trans person out there knows what a dysphoria hoodie is — it’s the hoodie you wear when feeling low and dysphoric and you don’t want the world reading your gender. Hide your body shape, hide your head, disappear as much as you can. Wrap yourself up in it like a blanket anywhere you go. Make your flesh become cotton. Instant protection from the outside world.

“My dysphoria hoodie happens to be an Adidas hoodie, so yes, this is in fact really just a tribute song to my favourite Adidas hoodie,” they added. Check out the track below.

While the song has been confirmed as the first single to be lifted from Grace’s new album, details on the forthcoming release remain sparse – with details on the title and official release date set to be announced soon.

The LP will mark the American musician’s first new music since 2021’s ‘At War With The Silverfish’ – an emotionally honest EP that saw Grace open up about their pent-up anger, fears and anxiety and convey it across seven songs.

Advertisement

‘Dysphoria Hoodie’ also comes following the announcement that Grace will be taking to the stage later this year for a headline tour across the US.

Featuring support from acclaimed singer-songwriter Mya Byrne, the shows will kick off at the end of the with a show in St, Louis, Missouri (December 28), and run until January 6, 2024, with a slot in Madison, Wisconsin. Find remaining tickets here.