Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay return as LUMP and share ‘Animal’

Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay have reunited to revive their LUMP project, with the duo set to release a new album, ‘Animal’, in July – you can hear the record’s title track below.

LUMP debuted in 2018, with Marling and Lindsay releasing the project’s eponymous debut album in June of that year.

LUMP have returned today (May 5) with news of their second album ‘Animal’, which is set for release on July 30 via Chrysalis/Partisan Records.

Advertisement

Recorded at Lindsay’s home studio in Margate, Marling said that working on ‘Animal’ provided a release from writing and recording her acclaimed 2020 solo album ‘Song For Our Daughter’.

“It became a very different thing about escaping a persona that has become a burden to me in some way,” she recalled in a press release about working on the new LUMP material. “It was like putting on a superhero costume.”

You can hear LUMP’s new song ‘Animal’ in the above video.

“We created LUMP as a sort of persona and an idea and a creature,” Lindsay added about the purpose of his collaborative project with Marling. “Through LUMP we find our inner animal, and through that animal we travel into a parallel universe.”

LUMP will take ‘Animal’ on tour in August and September, with tickets set to go on general sale on Friday (May 7) – a pre-sale is open now here.

Advertisement

You can see LUMP’s upcoming UK tour dates below.

August

31 – Gorilla, Manchester

September

2 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

3 – Trinity, Bristol

5 – Patterns, Brighton

6 – Scala, London