Laura Marling has announced her new album, ‘Song For Our Daughter’, and explained her decision to release it in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The musician shared details of the new record with fans during her latest Instagram Live guitar lesson tonight (April 5).

‘Song For Our Daughter is Marling’s seventh album and follow’s 2017’s ‘Semper Femina’. According to the artist, it was not meant to be released until later in the year but she “saw no reason to back on something that, at the very least, might entertain and, at its best, provide some sense of union”.

“It’s strange to watch the facade of our daily lives dissolve away, leaving only the essentials; those we love and our worry for them,” she said. “An album, stripped of everything that modernity and ownership does to it, is essentially a piece of me, and I’d like for you to have it.

“I’d like for you, perhaps, to hear a strange story about the fragmentary, nonsensical experience of trauma and an enduring quest to understand what it is to be a woman in this society. When I listen back to it now, it makes more sense to me than when I wrote it. My writing, as ever, was months, years, in front of my conscious mind. It was there all along, guiding me gently through the chaos of living.”

She continued: “I’m older now, old enough to have a daughter of my own, and I feel acutely the responsibility to defend The Girl. The Girl that might be lost, torn from innocence prematurely or unwittingly fragmented by forces that dominate society. I want to stand behind her and whisper in her ear all the confidences and affirmations I had found so difficult to provide myself. This album is that strange whisper; a little distorted, a little out of sequence, such is life.”

‘Song For Our Daughter’ will be released this Friday (April 10). The tracklist and further details are yet to be confirmed.

When speaking about the record earlier this year, Marling said she had been “thinking a lot about how I would arm the next generation in a way that I haven’t been armed”. “But I was also thinking about trying to not write the same song that I’ve written over and over again for the last ten years,” she added. “That’s a good one to avoid.”