Laura Marling announces ticketed live-streamed show

Laura Marling has announced details of a ticketed live-streamed show she’s putting on for her UK and European fans next month.

The musician will play in support of her recently released new album ‘Song For Our Daughter’.

Marling has today (May 14) announced that she’ll be performing at London’s Union Chapel on the evening of Saturday June 6, with the gig set to be live-streamed online to a limited number of ticketholders.

Advertisement

The stream of the performance will be geo-blocked, but fans in the UK and Europe can buy tickets to access the stream of the show by heading here.

“The unusual undertaking at one of [Marling’s] favourite venues will involve skeletal staff and crew, but benefits from full production and a multi-camera shoot, bucking the trend for widespread artist live show postponement right across the globe,” a statement about the show explains.

“The announcement also offers a tentative step in helping to aid the flagging live sector, and sets a potentially positive new precedent for other artists suffering from the loss of live earnings.”

Ticketholders will have the option to donate to Marling’s two chosen charities, Refuge and The Trussel Trust, on top of their ticket price.

North American fans will get the chance to watch Marling perform at Union Chapel in a separate performance that will also take place on June 6.

Advertisement

Marling is set to perform remotely tomorrow night (May 15) on the new series of the modified Later… With Jools Holland, which has been adapted to meet the necessary social distancing requirements brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.