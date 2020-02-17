Laura Marling announces UK comeback tour

Laura Marling has announced plans for a UK comeback tour in May.

The singer-songwriter who has been busy in the studio working on her anticipated seventh album, will call at Manchester, Birmingham, and London, where she’ll play three shows, performing at the Islington Assembly Hall, the Tabernacle and Leicester Square Theatre.

She will also make an appearance at Brighton Festival on May 24. You can view the dates below.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on February 21.

Marling last released a solo album in 2017 with ‘Semper Femina’.

Despite her absence the singer-songwriter recently worked with Tunng‘s Mike Lindsay on their ‘LUMP’ side project, which saw the pair release a seven-track self-titled album in May 2019.

Speaking about the project previously, Marling told NME: “It was the first time actually that I’ve left… not left music to somebody else, because it was already there… but it was a real wordless process in a way. We didn’t discuss what we were doing very much. That’s when it feels magic. I think we respected each other’s positions, in what our roles both were, so it was just easy. And it was really quick as well – my part only took about six days.”

The project itself was lovingly depicted by a yeti. Speaking about that concept, when asked how she decided on the yeti figure representing LUMP, she said: “I can’t actually remember now. It felt like the product of mine and Mike’s working together was something beyond what either of us wanted to take credit for, so we thought we’d just bring LUMP into it and let him take all the credit.”