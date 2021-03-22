Laura Marling announces UK headline tour for autumn 2021

Laura Marling has announced a UK headline tour for 2021– you can see the full schedule below.

The singer-songwriter will hit the road this October in support of her Mercury Prize-nominated seventh album ‘Song For Our Daughter’, which came out in April 2020.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 26), and will be available from here.

Culminating with a performance at London’s Roundhouse, the run of shows will mark Marling’s first UK headline dates in over five years. Gigs will also take place in Birmingham, Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester, Brighton and other cities throughout the month.

The full tour dates are as follows:

4th October – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

5th October – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

7th October – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

8th October – Queens Hall, Edinburgh

9th October – Leadmill, Sheffield

12th October – Albert Hall, Manchester

13th October – Tramshed, Cardiff

15th October – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

16th October – Hexagon, Reading

17th October – The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich

19th October – Dome, Brighton

20th October – Roundhouse, London

Last June, Marling played a special ticketed live-streamed concert from London’s Union Chapel – you can check out NME‘s five-star review here.

Meanwhile, Laura Marling is scheduled to perform as part of this weekend’s virtual BBC Radio 6 Music Festival. She’ll be joined by the likes of Michael Kiwanuka and Bicep during the event, which will be broadcast on BBC Sounds and iPlayer.

In a five-star review of ‘Song For Our Daughter’, NME wrote: “It might be less folky than her previous work, more guided by vital words than percussive rhythm, but it still feels cohesive and like a safe haven. The album is a balm, Marling a lifeline – and a source of stability. We’re lucky to have her.”