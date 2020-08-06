Laura Marling joins line up for this summer’s BBC Proms

Laura Marling has been added to the line up for this summer’s BBC Proms, which is set to kick off at the end of this month.

Marling will perform songs from her latest album, ‘Song For Our Daughter’, as well as selected tracks from her previous albums. The songs will be performed with brand-new string arrangements courtesy of American multi-instrumentalist, arranger and producer Rob Moose.

Taking place at the Royal Albert Hall on September 6, the ‘What He Wrote’ singer will perform alongside pioneering string group 12 Ensemble, who have collaborated with a variety of artists over the years, including The National and Max Richter.

Marling’s performance is set to be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Four, and recorded for future broadcast on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Further artists announced as part of the line up include British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor on September 9, who will appear with the Philharmonia Orchestra and conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen, and organist Jonathan Scott (August 29).

The full lineup includes previously announced stars such as Nicola Benedetti, Stephen Hough, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Sir Simon Rattle, Anoushka Shankar, and Mitsuko Uchida.

Whilst there will not be an audience at the Royal Albert Hall, for the first time ever, all live Proms performances will be made available to watch on BBC TV or live-streamed on BBC iPlayer.

According to a press release, the two weeks of live Proms include “seven new commissions highlighting the Proms’ commitment to contemporary music.”

The opening night – which takes place on August 28 – sees a new work by Hannah Kendall whilst Aziza Sadikova, Jay Capperauld and Gavin Higgins all have world premieres, in addition to the three commissions already announced by Thomas Adès, Andrea Tarrodi, and Richard Ayres.

The BBC has also announced a series of additional late-night broadcasts on BBC Four, featuring some of the best Late Night Proms from the past, including the groundbreaking Radio 1Xtra Prom from 2015 on August 7. The event celebrated grime and hip-hop and included performances from Stormzy, Wretch 32, Little Simz and Krept & Konan.

For more information, visit the Proms website here.

Last month, Marling shared a new stripped-back video for her track ‘Fortune’, taken from her new album, ‘Song For Our Daughter’.

In a 5-star review, NME‘s Ella Kemp said: “Album seven is a piece of a person we are familiar with. It might be less folky than her previous work, more guided by vital words than percussive rhythm, but it still feels cohesive and like a safe haven. The album is a balm, Marling a lifeline – and a source of stability. We’re lucky to have her.”