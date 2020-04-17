Laura Marling on the influence of Paul McCartney on her new album: “I’d overlooked him, certainly”

Laura Marling has cited Sir Paul McCartney as an influence on her new album ‘Song For Our Daughter’, admitting that she’d previously “overlooked” much of the Beatle‘s solo work in the past.

Marling was speaking about her new record in this week’s NME Big Read, in which she revealed that she drew influence from McCartney’s 2005 album ‘Chaos And Creation In The Backyard’ while composing ‘Song For Our Daughter’.

“I listened to ‘Jenny Wren’. It’s from a Paul McCartney album [‘Chaos And Creation In The Backyard’] you wouldn’t think twice about– not to be harsh – but it is the most astonishingly beautiful song,” Marling said.

“I suddenly realised that there was an entire catalogue that I hadn’t paid attention to that was full of these stunningly beautiful songs,” she continued. “I’d never thought [McCartney] was bad, but I’d overlooked him, certainly.”

Marling also spoke in The Big Read about her admiration for Phoebe Bridgers, describing her as “comfortably assertive – I just found her extraordinary”.

“I met her a couple of years ago when she was in London,” Marling explained. “The craft of her storytelling is so brilliant and she’s just a brilliant human being as well.”

