Laura Marling shares new year book recommendations

Laura Marling has shared a selection of book recommendations for the new year.

The folk singer posted to Instagram today (January 9), captioning a picture of herself and a snap of some recommended reads: “Still alive lurking in the shadows – nothing to say so say nothing. But HNY and some book recs. Long live Sigrid Nunez.”

Three books by American writer Nunez are pictured in a collection of nine recommendations, including the author’s 1995 debut tale of displacement, memory and loss, A Feather On The Breath of God.

2018 book The Friend also features, which tells the story of a novelist who loses a friend and mentor to suicide, who then finds herself looking after the dog that’s left behind.

The author’s 2020 book What Are You Going Through is also pictured, about a woman accompanying a terminally ill friend through her final months.

Also in picture is Euripides’ Greek Tragedy Medea, In The Freud Archives by Janet Malcolm, Second Place by Rachel Cusk, Sexual Personae by Camille Paglia, The Tarot Of Leonora Carrington by Tere Arcq and Susan Aberth and Life Against Death by Norman O. Brown.

Back in 2021, Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay of LUMP spoke to NME about the creative process behind their second album ‘Animal’.

“There was some conflict in me which was relieved by LUMP,” Marling said, reflecting on making the album alongside work on her Mercury-nominated seventh solo album ‘Song For Our Daughter’.

“It’s thrilling for me personally, for my creative brain,” she said of the side-project. “It’s been like bloodletting, and really good for me. LUMP’s not just opened up musical and lyrical channels for me, but I’ve been making the LUMP puppet and have started learning animation because I love it so much – I really care about LUMP.”

Describing Marling’s 2020 album ‘Song For Our Daughter’ in a five-star review, NME said the record was a “lifeline for turbulent times”, adding: “The folk singer’s seventh album, a tribute to a figurative character, largely eschews percussion in favour of piercing words. It’s a graceful ode to resilience.”