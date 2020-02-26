Laura Marling signs new record deal ahead of 2020 album release

Laura Marling has signed a new record deal ahead of the release of her next solo album, which is due later this year.

Marling is returning to action in 2020 with new music and tour plans, with live shows planned for May. Her last album, ‘Semper Femina’, was released back in March 2017.

Chrysalis Records, who are re-launching as a front-line record label in 2020, have partnered with the independent label Partisan Records to co-sign Marling for her next album.

The partners promise that Marling’s next album, which will be her seventh solo studio LP, will arrive “later this year, [with] more details on that coming soon.”

Partisan’s MD Zena White said that the label is “thrilled to come together on [Chrysalis’] relaunch, and even more so to be working with the unmatched talent of Laura Marling.”

Chrysalis CEO Jeremy Lascelles added of the partnership: “Laura Marling, Chrysalis Records, Partisan Records. A match made in heaven.”

Further signings to Chrysalis are set to be announced in the coming months.

You can see details of Laura Marling’s upcoming UK tour dates below:

May

22 – Stoller Hall, Manchester

23 – St Paul’s Church, Birmingham

27 – Islington Assembly Hall, London

28 – Tabernacle, London

29 – Leicester Square Theatre, London