Laura Mvula announces headline UK tour for 2022

Laura Mvula has announced that she’ll be heading out on the road for a run of UK shows in 2022.

The singer-songwriter’s upcoming headline tour will kick off on March 2 at Manchester’s O2 Ritz, taking in dates in Hull, Birmingham, Bristol and Bexhill, before ending at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 10.

The shows will be in support of her acclaimed third album ‘Pink Noise’, which was released in July earlier this year.

“This is the album I always wanted to make,” Mvula said of the album. “Every corner is made warm with sunset tones of the 80s. I was born in 1986. I came out of the womb wearing shoulder pads. I absorbed the dynamism of the 80s aesthetic right from my first moments on this planet.”

“Wrestling with identity seems to be one of the rites of passage of the established artist,” she continued. “Making ‘Pink Noise’ felt like the most violent of emotional wrestling matches. It took 3 years of waiting and waiting and fighting and dying and nothingness and then finally an explosion of sound. As if it was always here this record is my most honest and unapologetic flying of the freedom flag.”

Announcing her tour on social media, Mvula shared the dates and tour flyer alongside the caption: “can’t wait to see you.”

You can see a full list of the tour dates below.

Laura Mvula’s ‘Pink Noise’ tour dates:

MARCH 2022

2 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

3 – Hull, Asylum

6 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

7 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

9 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

10 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

In a four-star review of Mvula’s ‘Pink Noise’, NME‘s Nick Levine wrote: “The Birmingham-born star has overcome music industry adversity to produce a pop gem steeped in liberation, not bitterness.”