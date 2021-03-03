Laura Mvula returns with dazzling new track ‘Safe Passage’

Laura Mvula has returned with her new single ‘Safe Passage’, which sees the British soul singer experimenting with dazzling ’80s synth-pop.

The new effort from Mvula marks her first official release with Atlantic Records, and comes ahead of further releases from the singer that are promised throughout 2021.

Describing the new track, Mvula said: “‘Safe Passage’ is a poem about the vehicle that takes us all from the space where we feel like we’re drowning, and we’re trapped to the promised land, which actually exists.

“It’s not a dream, it’s not a fictional place. We can go there. We can go there like right now. We just have to tap into ourselves to our love relationships. ‘Safe Passage’ evokes that feeling in me. It reminds me of a time when feeling positive emotions was much simpler, much less complicated.”

Mvula added: “Writing the song was a struggle because I had to really dig for it. But as it revealed itself to me, it struck me down like lightning on the Damascus Road, and I was grateful for it. I was so scared of letting myself down.

“And I was so exhausted of caring only about pleasing people and things around me. And I wanted and needed release from that. That’s what ‘Safe Passage’ is.”

The new release comes after Mvula returned last month with her ‘Under A Pink Moon’ livestream, which marked her first live performance in more than three years.

Mvula’s 2013 debut album ‘Sing To The Moon’ was nominated for the Mercury Prize and went gold in the UK. Her follow up, ‘The Dreaming Room’, was also nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2016.