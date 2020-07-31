Laura Veirs has today shared a new track – ‘Burn Too Bright’. You can listen to it below.

The track, which is accompanied by a lyric video created by Veirs and her sons, is a dedication to the late musician and producer Richard Swift who died of complications from alcoholism in July 2018 aged 41.

Swift was a regular collaborator with The Black Keys’ frontman Dan Auerbach, having performed in both The Arcs and The Black Keys. He was also a member of The Shins from 2011 to 2016.

Alongside the new track release, Veirs announced details of a new album – ‘My Echo’ which will arrive on October 23 via Raven Marching Band/Bella Union.

You can listen to the new track below:

Veirs revealed her new album was produced by Tucker Martine last year and includes appearances from artists including Jim James, Bill Frisell, Karl Blau, Matt Ward, and more.

Speaking about the themes behind the album, Veirs said: “My world was turned upside down in my divorce and it felt like ‘nothing new’ to be forced into further deep uncertainty with the pandemic.

“I was already prepped for the kind of thinking required for dealing with the unknown. Also, as an artist you always have to deal with that fact anyways since art is such a precarious way to make a living.”

Reviewing Veirs album ‘The Lookout’, NME said: “[Veirs’] description of the subject matter suggests ‘The Lookout’ could stray into uncharacteristically bleak territory, but instead, it sounds and feels like the glowing embers of a campfire at twilight, or a contemplative gaze across unspoilt countryside while remembering the madness of the city.

“…It’s both comforting and bittersweet.Veirs also proves that providing inspiration or hope doesn’t always require a bombastic call to arms. “And the people’s hearts rose with fire,” she sings on closing track ‘Zozobra’. There are many ways to find solace in the unstable world we live in, and ‘The Lookout’ is Veirs’ quietly optimistic manifesto.”