Lauran Hibberd appeals for information after equipment stolen

Lauran Hibberd has appealed for information after her tour van was broken into and equipment stolen.

The Isle Of Wight-based songwriter has shared photos of the gear that was snatched, revealing that the van was broken into near the Excel Centre in East London’s Docklands region.

“LONDON EXCEL AREA OUR VAN HAS BEEN BROKEN INTO AND ALL OF OUR EQUIPMENT HAS BEEN STOLEN,” Hibberd wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

“We are beyond heartbroken pls share more pics in thread.”

See photos of the gear that was stolen below:

LONDON EXCEL AREA OUR VAN HAS BEEN BROKEN INTO AND ALL OF OUR EQUIPMENT HAS BEEN STOLEN – we are beyond heartbroken pls share more pics in thread pic.twitter.com/SK71mD8UlW — Lauran Hibberd (@lauranhibberd) September 17, 2021

Hibberd released new EP ‘Goober’ back in July. “’Goober’ has been a long time in the making,” she said upon the EP’s release.

Advertisement

“It’s survived a global pandemic and many mood swings from me. These tracks all summarise what I’ve been thinking over the last twelve months. I hope for your sake, you can’t relate haha!”

Hibberd and her band are set to head out on a UK tour later this month. See the full list of dates below:

OCTOBER 2021

6 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

7 – Leeds, Key Club

8 – Glasgow, The Garage (Attic Bar)

9 – Middlesbrough, Twisterella Festival

10 – Bristol, Exchange

12 – Southampton, Joiners

13 – London, Omeara