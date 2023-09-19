Lauren Mayberry and Matthew Koma cover ‘That Thing You Do’ by Adam Schlesinger

Lauren Mayberry and Matthew Koma recently delivered a collaborative live cover of ‘That Thing You Do’ by Adam Schlesinger – watch the footage below.

The performance took place towards the end of the Chvrches frontwoman’s solo show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday night (September 17). Mayberry played at the venue on two consecutive evenings last weekend as part of her current North American tour.

Singer-songwriter/producer Koma (Winnetka Bowling League) worked with Mayberry on her new music. He has a co-writing and production credit on her debut single ‘Are You Awake?’, which was released earlier this month.

On their joint cover of ‘That Thing You Do’ – the title track from the 1996 Tom Hanks-directed comedy film – Koma played the electric-acoustic guitar and provided vocals alongside Mayberry.

The original song was written by Fountains Of Wayne founder Schlesinger, who died aged 52 following complications related to COVID in April 2020. Shortly after his death, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong covered the track in tribute.

Watch Mayberry and Koma’s performance here:

Tonight, during @laurenevemay’s second show at @MusicHallofWB, she was joined on stage by Matthew Koma (@WinnetkaBowling frontman and one of Lauren’s writing partners) for a great cover of “That Thing You Do!” Here’s a clip! #laurenmayberry #chvrches #matthewkoma pic.twitter.com/n0XWCGSTKs — Alex K (@AvKv85) September 18, 2023

‘Are You Awake?’ was also co-written by Tobias Jesso Jr. Speaking about the single previously, Mayberry explained that Koma “really understood what [she] was trying to say” on the intimate ballad.

She continued: “I never really thought I’d write a piano ballad, or a solo album full stop, so life really is full of surprises. I am really looking forward to this chapter, and can’t wait for people to hear more of the music.”

Mayberry has showcased numerous yet-to-be-released cuts on her 2023 tour, and covered Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’. Following her North American gigs, the singer will play a string of concerts in the UK and Europe.

Visit here for any remaining North American tickets, here for UK tickets, and here for EU tickets. See Mayberry’s forthcoming dates below.

SEPTEMBER

20 – Toronto, ON, Horseshoe Tavern

22 – Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall

23 – Urbana, IL, Pygmalion

25 – Seattle, WA, Neumos

26 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios

28 – San Francisco, CA, August Hall

29 – Los Angeles, CA, Troubadour

30 – Los Angeles, CA, Troubadour

OCTOBER

5 – Glasgow, UK, SWG3 TV Studio

6 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy 2

8 – Manchester, UK, Academy 2

9 – London, UK, Koko

11 – Amsterdam, NL, Melkweg Oz

12 – Berlin, DE, Lido

13 – Munich, Strom

15 – Paris, FR, La Maroquinerie

16 – Cologne, DE, Luxor

17 – Prague, CZ, Rock Cafe

19 – Vienna, AT, Flex

21 – Zurich, CH, Bogen F

22 – Milan, IT, Magnolia

24 – Barcelona, ES, La Nau

25 – Madrid, ES, Sala Capernico