Lauren Mayberry and Matthew Koma cover ‘That Thing You Do’ by Adam Schlesinger

Lauren Mayberry and Matthew Koma recently delivered a collaborative live cover of ‘That Thing You Do’ by Adam Schlesinger – watch the footage below.
The performance took place towards the end of the Chvrches frontwoman’s solo show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday night (September 17). Mayberry played at the venue on two consecutive evenings last weekend as part of her current North American tour.
Singer-songwriter/producer Koma (Winnetka Bowling League) worked with Mayberry on her new music. He has a co-writing and production credit on her debut single ‘Are You Awake?’, which was released earlier this month.
On their joint cover of ‘That Thing You Do’ – the title track from the 1996 Tom Hanks-directed comedy film – Koma played the electric-acoustic guitar and provided vocals alongside Mayberry.
The original song was written by Fountains Of Wayne founder Schlesinger, who died aged 52 following complications related to COVID in April 2020. Shortly after his death, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong covered the track in tribute.
Watch Mayberry and Koma’s performance here:
Tonight, during @laurenevemay’s second show at @MusicHallofWB, she was joined on stage by Matthew Koma (@WinnetkaBowling frontman and one of Lauren’s writing partners) for a great cover of “That Thing You Do!” Here’s a clip! #laurenmayberry #chvrches #matthewkoma pic.twitter.com/n0XWCGSTKs
— Alex K (@AvKv85) September 18, 2023
‘Are You Awake?’ was also co-written by Tobias Jesso Jr. Speaking about the single previously, Mayberry explained that Koma “really understood what [she] was trying to say” on the intimate ballad.
She continued: “I never really thought I’d write a piano ballad, or a solo album full stop, so life really is full of surprises. I am really looking forward to this chapter, and can’t wait for people to hear more of the music.”
Mayberry has showcased numerous yet-to-be-released cuts on her 2023 tour, and covered Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’. Following her North American gigs, the singer will play a string of concerts in the UK and Europe.
Visit here for any remaining North American tickets, here for UK tickets, and here for EU tickets. See Mayberry’s forthcoming dates below.
SEPTEMBER
20 – Toronto, ON, Horseshoe Tavern
22 – Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall
23 – Urbana, IL, Pygmalion
25 – Seattle, WA, Neumos
26 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios
28 – San Francisco, CA, August Hall
29 – Los Angeles, CA, Troubadour
30 – Los Angeles, CA, Troubadour
OCTOBER
5 – Glasgow, UK, SWG3 TV Studio
6 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy 2
8 – Manchester, UK, Academy 2
9 – London, UK, Koko
11 – Amsterdam, NL, Melkweg Oz
12 – Berlin, DE, Lido
13 – Munich, Strom
15 – Paris, FR, La Maroquinerie
16 – Cologne, DE, Luxor
17 – Prague, CZ, Rock Cafe
19 – Vienna, AT, Flex
21 – Zurich, CH, Bogen F
22 – Milan, IT, Magnolia
24 – Barcelona, ES, La Nau
25 – Madrid, ES, Sala Capernico