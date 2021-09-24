Lauryn Hill opens up about Fugees reunion: “We have a complicated but beautiful history”

Lauryn Hill has opened up about this week’s surprise Fugees reunion.

After years of speculation, the group announced earlier this week that they’re set to reunite for a 2021 world tour.

The hugely influential hip-hop group – made up of Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel attained great success in the 1990s with their only two studio albums, 1994’s ‘Blunted On Reality’ and the classic 1996 record ‘The Score’.

The group split for the first time in 1997, and, while they briefly reformed between 2004 and 2006, they have been inactive since then. However, it’s now been revealed that the group will tour later this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘The Score’.

At the group’s first comeback gig earlier this week, which was billed as an “intimate pop-up show,” Hill reportedly told the audience: “We have a complicated but beautiful history,” (via Essence).

It echoed a statement about the reunion Hill gave earlier this week saying: “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

“As I celebrate twenty-five years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement,” Wyclef added. “We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

You can see the Fugees’ upcoming reunion tour dates below. Tickets go on sale here from 10am local time today (September 24).

SEPTEMBER 2021

22 – New York, secret pop-up show

NOVEMBER 2021

2 – Chicago, United Center

7 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

12 – Los Angeles, The Forum

18 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena

21 – Miami, FTX Arena

26 – Newark, Prudential Center

28 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena

DECEMBER 2021

4 – Paris, La Defense Arena

6 – London, The O2

18 – Ghana, TBC

TBC – Nigeria, TBC