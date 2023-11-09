Lauv taps AI and a former K-pop idol to create Korean version of ‘Love U Like That’

Lauv has released a new Korean version of his single ‘Love U Like That’, created using the help of AI.

The new Korean version of Lauv’s song was created with AI voice modelling technology from Jordan Young, who founded the AI music start-up, Hooky, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

In an interview with Billboard, Lauv and Young revealed that they also enlisted the help of former K-pop idol Kevin Woo for the project. Woo, an ex-member of U-KISS, aided with the translation of the song and also recorded vocals.

“We re-recorded Kevin’s voice singing the translation, then we mixed the song again exactly as the original was done to match it sonically,” Young explained. “Then we used our AI voice technology to match Lauv’s voice, and we converted Kevin’s Korean version into Lauv’s voice.”

“To help them make the model of my voice, I sent over a bunch of raw vocals that were just me singing in different registers,” Lauv said. “It was riveting to hear my voice like that. I gave a couple of notes – very minor things – after hearing the initial version of the translation, and then they went back and modified.”

During the interview, the singer also touched on his feelings about the use of AI in music, saying: “I truly believe that the only way forward is to embrace what is possible now, no matter what. I think being able to embrace a tool like this in a way that’s beneficial and able to get artists paid is great.”

