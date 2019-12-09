Trending:

Law enforcement sources claim that Juice WRLD took “unknown pills” just before death

70 lbs of weed was found on the rapper's jet

Charlotte Krol
Juice Wrld performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival
Juice Wrld performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Oakland, California.. CREDIT: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Juice WRLD took “several unknown pills” before he died after suffering seizures in Chicago on Sunday (December 8).

That’s according to law enforcement sources quoted by TMZ, who in turn were told by members of the 21-year-old rapper’s entourage that he’d taken a number of pills.

Additionally, the publication reports that the FBI confiscated up to 70 lbs of weed from suitcases found on Juice’s team’s private jet after it flew to Chicago from Los Angeles.

One of Juice’s associates also reportedly told authorities the star had a Percocet problem. TMZ’s law enforcement sources added that a bottle of codeine cough syrup was found on the plane.

In further news that emerged tonight (December 9), The Chicago Tribune wrote that the previously reported seizure the young rapper suffered at Chicago’s Midway Airport happened as authorities were searching through the luggage that arrived with him and his entourage.

A drug-sniffing dog was let loose in the private jet, which revealed a “positive alert” for two suitcases on the plane. Shortly after this, Juice (whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins) began convulsing and medical help was given including the administration of Narcan, the medication commonly used to treat victims who are suspected of overdosing on opioids.

The Tribune’s report also stated that Higgins “woke up but was incoherent” after receiving the Narcan treatment and died an hour in Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

Two men, Chris Long and Henry Dean, were arrested for possession of handguns. Dean was released without bail and Long is out after posting a $1,500 (£1,140) bond.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late star including from Sting whose 1993 track ‘Shape of My Heart’ was reworked to create Juice WRLD’s hit ‘Lucid Dreams’.

“This is such a tragic loss for the world of music, a young life with so much potential and a unique and precious talent,” Sting said in a statement sent to NME. “‘Lucid Dreams’ was my favourite of all the many interpolations of ‘Shape of my Heart’, it will resonate for many years to come. My sincere condolences to the family.”

Juice WRLD’s last gig was on November 30 when he performed in Ballarat, Australia at Spilt Milk Festival after a string of dates in both Australia and New Zealand.

Footage from his final tour in Australia includes a performance of an unreleased song called ‘Sitting Ducks’.

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.