LCD Soundsystem announced for London’s All Points East 2024

LCD Soundsystem have been announced to headline London’s All Points East 2024. Check out the full line-up and ticket details below.

The electro-punk icons, who headlined the inaugural edition of the festival back in 2018, will return to top the bill at Victoria Park Friday August 23 for the Bank Holiday Weekend.

They’ll be joined on the day by the enigmatic Jai Paul – who returned to limelight with live shows this year – along with Pixies, Floating Points, Jockstrap, Nation of Language, a live show from Sofia Kourtesis and Eyedress. More special guests will be announced in the months ahead.

Advertisement

The news comes after Loyle Carner was announced as All Points East’s first headliner, and will be joined by Nas, Ezra Collective, Sainté, Joe James, ENNY and Navy Blue. More headliners and other acts are expected to be revealed soon.

Tickets to LCD Soundsystem at All Points East will be on sale from 9am on Friday December 6 and will be available here.

LCD Soundsystem have been announcing a run of European festival shows for summer 2024, with more dates expected soon after the band teased dates in the UK last week. Among their upcoming shows is a huge gig in Dublin with IDLES, Young Fathers and Shit Robot for June 26.

James Murphy and co have been in the midst performing 12-date New York City residency across three different boroughs, where they performed ‘One Touch’ from ‘This Is Happening’ live for the first time.

They will finally round out the year with two shows in San Francisco on December 30 and 31. Peaches and 2manydjs (aka Soulwax) are due to support – tickets are available here.

Advertisement

The band last released music in 2022 with a song called ‘New Body Rhumba’, written for the soundtrack of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise. They also last released their full-length album in 2017 with ‘American Dream‘, a record which NME said “retains the uncanny power to encapsulate a place and time. This is a cautious return, not a triumphant one – and that proves LCD Soundsystem are very 2017.”

Earlier this year, the New Yorkers joined IDLES on stage at the Bristol band’s Re:SET show in Chicago on June 25, to provide support for the last song of their set, ‘Rottweiler’. They then went on to collaborate with IDLES on their comeback single ‘DANCER‘.

Speaking to NME, IDLES frontman Joe Talbot explained how he approached Murphy and Nancy Whang to provide the vocals after an earlier version of the song featuring Bowen guitarist Lee Kiernan “couldn’t really cut it”.

“If you don’t ask, you don’t get,” said Talbot. “By that point we’d been touring with them for a few weeks and knew they were lovely human beings. They took time out of their day off and took us to their studio. They were really accommodating and lovely, so hard-working, patient and awesome. They’re sick.”