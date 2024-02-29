LCD Soundsystem and Loyle Carner lead Forwards Festival 2024 line-up

Forwards Festival has announced its first wave of acts for 2024, with LCD Soundsystem and Loyle Carner set to headline.

The two-day event is due to take place at Clifton Downs in Bristol on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.

Taking to the stage on the first date will be Four Tet, Maribou State, Floating Points, Romy, Greentea Peng, Yussef Dayes, Nubya Garcia, Hak Baker, MRCY and Jersey ahead of a bill-topping performance from Carner.

The following day will feature sets from Jessie Ware, Yard Act, Baxter Dury, CMAT, Crazy P, Holysseus Fly, and Da Fuchaman & The Fire Blaze Band before LCD Soundsystem’s closing slot.

LCD’s appearance at the festival will mark the band’s first Bristol performance in 14 years. James Muphy and co. are also scheduled to headline All Points East in London and will play a huge show at Malahide Castle in Ireland this summer.

Tom Paine, co-founder of Team Love, said: “Forwards is back for its third year, and we couldn’t be prouder. Each year it grows, evolves and delivers even more for the city of Bristol and beyond.

“From an international and genre-spanning music lineup to future thinking talks, initiatives and with a growing-in-popularity kids area, FORWARDS is the perfect day out for everyone.”