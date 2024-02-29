LCD Soundsystem and Loyle Carner lead Forwards Festival 2024 line-up

Forwards Festival has announced its first wave of acts for 2024, with LCD Soundsystem and Loyle Carner set to headline.
The two-day event is due to take place at Clifton Downs in Bristol on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.
Taking to the stage on the first date will be Four Tet, Maribou State, Floating Points, Romy, Greentea Peng, Yussef Dayes, Nubya Garcia, Hak Baker, MRCY and Jersey ahead of a bill-topping performance from Carner.
The following day will feature sets from Jessie Ware, Yard Act, Baxter Dury, CMAT, Crazy P, Holysseus Fly, and Da Fuchaman & The Fire Blaze Band before LCD Soundsystem’s closing slot.
LCD’s appearance at the festival will mark the band’s first Bristol performance in 14 years. James Muphy and co. are also scheduled to headline All Points East in London and will play a huge show at Malahide Castle in Ireland this summer.
Tom Paine, co-founder of Team Love, said: “Forwards is back for its third year, and we couldn’t be prouder. Each year it grows, evolves and delivers even more for the city of Bristol and beyond.
“From an international and genre-spanning music lineup to future thinking talks, initiatives and with a growing-in-popularity kids area, FORWARDS is the perfect day out for everyone.”
Jim King, CEO, European Festivals, AEG Presents, added: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Forwards back to the Bristol Downs for its third year. Offering a packed lineup of international music acts with headliners LCD Soundsystem and Loyle Carner, supported by the likes of Maribou State, Floating Points and Yard Act.
“The two-day festival will also see timely debate and conversation on the information, providing an important platform for discussion and will be featuring a host of experts, disruptors, creatives, writers and thinkers.”
The full line-ups for each of the festival’s days are yet to be announced.
Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT tomorrow (March 1) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, a pre-sale will go live at the same time today (February 29) – sign up here.
Forwards is described as “one of the UK’s most progressive new festivals” that boasts “genre-spanning international music programming side by side with social initiatives, timely debate, local food and beverage, and a future thinking kids area”.
Last year’s edition of the event hosted performances from the likes of Aphex Twin, Bonobo and Erykah Badu.