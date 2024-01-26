LCD Soundsystem announce a “Kinda” US tour for Spring 2024

LCD Soundsystem have announced a short run of dates in the US for spring 2024.

The ‘Kinda Tour 2024’ begins on March 21 with a pair of dates in Guadalajara, Mexico ahead of multi-night runs in Seattle and Chicago, as well as in Bend, Oregon, and Minneapolis. The tour also includes a previously announced date in Mexico City and a headline appearance at Kilby Block Party.

The pre-sale will begin on January 31, ahead of the general sale, which will commence on February 2.

Advertisement

You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

MARCH

21 — Guadalajara, MX, Teatro Estudio Guanamor

22 — Guadalajara, MX, Teatro Estudio Guanamor

24 — Mexico City, MX, Ceremonia

MAY

12 — Salt Lake City, UT, Kilby Block Party

14 — Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

16 — Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

17 — Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

18 — Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

19 — Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

22 — Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

24 — Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

25 — Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

26 — Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

27 — Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

The tour announcement follows a slew of live show announcements from the band. In June, they will be coming to Ireland to perform a huge show at Malahide Castle, just a few miles north of Dublin, topping a stacked bill which will also feature IDLES, Young Fathers and Shit Robot.

Last month, it was also announced that the band would be headlining London’s All Point East in August. They’ll be joined by the likes of Jai Paul, Pixies, Floating Points, Jockstrap, Nation of Language, a live show from Sofia Kourtesis and Eyedress – tickets for the day can be purchased here.

Advertisement

They are also set to lead the bill for the 2024 edition of MEO Kalorama, alongside Massive Attack and Sam Smith. The festival will take place in Lisbon at the end of August.