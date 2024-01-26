NewsMusic News

LCD Soundsystem announce a “Kinda” US tour for Spring 2024

The band will also be coming to Mexico in March

By Emma Wilkes
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest LCD Soundsystem during Tuesdays November 15, 2022 show. (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

LCD Soundsystem have announced a short run of dates in the US for spring 2024.

The ‘Kinda Tour 2024’ begins on March 21 with a pair of dates in Guadalajara, Mexico ahead of multi-night runs in Seattle and Chicago, as well as in Bend, Oregon, and Minneapolis. The tour also includes a previously announced date in Mexico City and a headline appearance at Kilby Block Party.

The pre-sale will begin on January 31, ahead of the general sale, which will commence on February 2.

You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

MARCH
21 — Guadalajara, MX, Teatro Estudio Guanamor
22 — Guadalajara, MX, Teatro Estudio Guanamor
24 — Mexico City, MX, Ceremonia

MAY
12 — Salt Lake City, UT, Kilby Block Party
14 — Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater
16 — Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
17 — Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
18 — Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
19 — Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
22 — Minneapolis, MN, The Armory
24 — Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
25 — Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
26 — Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
27 — Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

The tour announcement follows a slew of live show announcements from the band. In June, they will be coming to Ireland to perform a huge show at Malahide Castle, just a few miles north of Dublin, topping a stacked bill which will also feature IDLESYoung Fathers and Shit Robot.

Last month, it was also announced that the band would be headlining London’s All Point East in August. They’ll be joined by the likes of Jai PaulPixiesFloating PointsJockstrapNation of Language, a live show from Sofia Kourtesis and Eyedress – tickets for the day can be purchased here.

They are also set to lead the bill for the 2024 edition of MEO Kalorama, alongside Massive Attack and Sam Smith. The festival will take place in Lisbon at the end of August.

