LCD Soundsystem announce anniversary residency in London

LCD Soundsystem have announced details of a London residency this summer at the O2 Academy Brixton.

It’s being held to celebrate the “platinum” 20th anniversary of the first time they performed live in London in 2002 at Arthur Baker’s ‘Return To New York’ and Erol Alkan‘s ‘Trash’ parties.

The O2 Academy Brixton run – set to take place on June 29 and July 1-3 – will be LCD Soundsystem’s first UK shows in over four years, and their only headline dates in 2022. It follows on from their 2021 residency at NYC’s Brooklyn Steel.

Tickets for the Brixton Academy gigs go on sale at 10am on March 10 here. Pre-registration for the tickets is open now from here.

👀 @lcdsoundsystem announce a run of four "Platinum Anniversary" shows -29 Jun/1/2/3 Jul- to mark the twentieth anniversary year of the band's first ever live shows in London⚡️#lcdsoundsystem On O2? Priority Tickets on sale 10am Wed 09 Mar & 10am Fri 11 Mar at @TicketmasterUK pic.twitter.com/HkICbmz7o7 — O2 Academy Brixton (@O2academybrix) March 4, 2022

LCD Soundsystem teased the live announcement earlier this week by displaying logos of the band’s record label, DFA Records, in London along with slogans reading “you are here”.

The lightning bolt logo belongs to DFA, the label co-founded by LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy, and was the same image (and accompanying phrase) that was used to provide hints about the band’s Brooklyn Steel shows in NYC last year. The Brooklyn residency news arrived only months after Murphy said that LCD were “on a full hiatus”.

“You are here” was also a nod to lyrics from the band’s 2002 debut single ‘Losing My Edge’, which featured on the CD version of their debut self-titled album released in 2005. Lyrics in the song include: “I was there in 1968 / I was there at the first Can show in Cologne.”

The band recently announced a series of concert residencies in Philadelphia and Boston that kick off next month.

In other news, the band played ‘Guardian Angels’ in a skit in a February episode of Saturday Night Live – watch here.