LCD Soundsystem announce New Year’s San Francisco shows

LCD Soundsystem will round out 2023 with two end of year shows in San Francisco on December 30 and 31.

The band will play at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on both nights, with support coming from Peaches and 2ManyDJs. Tickets are available here.

James Murphy’s group are about to kick off a 12-date New York City residency that will cover venues in three different boroughs: Brooklyn Steel from November 16 to 19, Manhattan’s Terminal 5 from November 28 to December 1 and Queens’ Knockdown Center from December 7 to December 10. Any remaining tickets for those shows are available here.

Earlier this year, the New Yorkers joined IDLES on stage at the Bristol band’s Re:SET show in Chicago on June 25, providing backing for the last song of their set, ‘Rottweiler’.

“OK, I want to make this very clear. We are forever humbled and very grateful to share a stage with LCD Soundsystem,” said IDLES frontman Joe Talbot to the crowd while introducing the final track.

“I’m also humbled by the fact I get to sing an anti-fascist song to people with open minds and hearts. Thank you for welcoming us into your beautiful country. We’ll see you very soon.”

James Murphy also recently contributed vocals to ‘Los Angeles’, the lead single from the collaborative album of the same name by The Cure’s Lol Tolhurst, Budgie of Siouxsie and the Banshees and producer Jacknife Lee.

LCD Soundsystem missed out on an Oscar nomination this year for Best Song for their track ‘New Body Rhumba’, which featured in Noah Baumbach’s White Noise. The award was eventually won by ‘Naatu Naatu’ by M.M. Keeravani, taken from the film RRR.