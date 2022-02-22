LCD Soundsystem announce Philadelphia and Boston residencies

LCD Soundsystem have announced a series of concert residencies in Philadelphia and Boston this spring.

The band will perform four shows at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia from March 28-31, followed by four shows at new Boston venue Roadrunner from April 3-5. The two sets of shows will mark the band’s first live dates of 2022.

Tickets for all eight shows are due to go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25 at 10am, but there are also fan pre-sales available from 10am on Thursday, February 24. Find tickets here.

In November 2021, LCD Soundsystem began their Brooklyn Steel residency, where the band were scheduled to play a run of 20 gigs in New York City.

The news arrived just a few months after frontman James Murphy said that the band were “on a full hiatus”.

Their first gig since 2018 took place November 23 and saw the band cover Joy Division’s ‘No Love Lost’ alongside tracks from across their back catalogue. However, the band were forced to cancel the last few dates of the residency due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

LCD Soundsystem had previously told fans they wouldn’t cancel the remaining shows on their residency after much debate between the band and their team. But they had conceded: “If enough people want to cancel, we’ll cancel the shows and refund everyone, putting you next in line as well.”

Before the gigs were cancelled, fans who didn’t feel safe attending still could get a refund for their tickets. Any possible rescheduled dates are yet to be confirmed.

In other news, LCD Soundsystem were announced as musical guests on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The group will perform on February 26 alongside host John Mulaney – a former head writer on the show.

Elsewhere, DFA Records announced details of a party in New York City to celebrate their 20th anniversary next month.

James Murphy, 2ManyDJs, Black Dice, The Juan MacLean, Nancy Whang, Museum of Love and Tyler Pope are among the names on the line-up, and you can find out more information and tickets to the anniversary event here.