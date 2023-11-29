LCD Soundsystem announce stacked line-up for huge 2024 Ireland show

LCD Soundsystem have announced a huge one-off gig in Ireland for next summer.

The band shared a poster on their Instagram announcing a show at Malahide Castle, just a few miles north of Dublin, on June 26. They will be topping a stacked bill which will also feature IDLES, Young Fathers and Shit Robot.

Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster.ie on Friday (December 1) – buy yours here.

LCD Soundsystem recently collaborated with the former for their recent single ‘Dancer’ and the two bands had played a number of dates together in the US earlier this year.

Speaking to NME last month, Talbot explained how he approached Murphy and Whang to provide the vocals after an earlier version of the song featuring Bowen guitarist Lee Kiernan “couldn’t really cut it”.

“If you don’t ask, you don’t get,” said Talbot. “By that point we’d been touring with them for a few weeks and knew they were lovely human beings. They took time out of their day off and took us to their studio. They were really accommodating and lovely, so hard-working, patient and awesome. They’re sick.”

Speaking of IDLES’ connection with LCD, Talbot said: “With all the members, I grew to get to know quite a few of them. Their history as individual musicians and what they’re about is just beautiful. They’re just all about what I want – which is to make people feel connected to the universe and make them feel like they’re of something much bigger than themselves.”

LCD Soundsystem have also been teasing UK tour dates for next year. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a sponsored post from the band on Facebook with the caption: “Back in the UK, 2024. Pre-sale sign up now live.” The post then links to this website to sign up for pre-sale information.